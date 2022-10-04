Read full article on original website
Related
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
Cow Herd Goes Viral After Adopting Lone Wild Boar Piglet
A few German cows have become internet famous after welcoming an orphaned wild boar piglet into their herd. According to the DPA press agency, farmer Friedrich Stapel was looking after his herd one day when he noticed a small, brown piglet roaming with the cows in his town of Brevoerde, located in central Germany. He believes the animal lost its group when it crossed a nearby river.
14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you
Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29
The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality
Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
msn.com
These are the dog breeds that love winter
Slide 1 of 11: Baby, it's cold outside! And according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it is going to get even colder. A quick look at the Almanac's predictions for the winter of 2019-2020 reveals that the frigid forecast includes below-normal winter temperatures. For some parts of the U.S., it's predicted that these wintry conditions will continue through Valentine's Day and into spring. While that news may send plenty of people packing for warm winter getaways, it spells months of fun for skiers, snowshoers, ice fishermen, and, of course, dogs who adore romping in the snow. To find out which popular dog breeds most love the winter, Stacker consulted various lists created by the American Kennel Club and ranked each dog breed based on its popularity in 2018. This gallery features many dogs with thick coats who originated from places like the Swiss Alps and the Himalayan Mountains. While some of the dogs pulled sleds back in the day, others plodded through icy water and helped travelers who got lost in the snow—and many breeds continue as working dogs today. Whether you want to see how your dog stacks up to the most cold-hardy breeds, you're in the market for adopting a dog that loves the snow, or you just really like dogs, keep reading to learn more about which dogs make the most ideal companions for people this winter. You may also like: U.S. Air Force by the numbers.
studyfinds.org
Dachshunds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels among unhealthiest (thus most expensive) dog breeds, vet warns
CHIGWELL, England — Owning a dog often winds up being far more expensive than one might expect. To that point, a British vet is sharing the dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet — because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petpress.net
Dog Fact – How Many Dog Breeds Are There in the World?
How many dog breeds are there in the world? This is a question that has been asked by pet owners and animal lovers for years. The answer, unfortunately, is not a simple one. There are dozens of dog breeds recognized by various kennel clubs around the world, and new breeds are being created all the time.
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022
Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
pethelpful.com
Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love
Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
lovemeow.com
Lone Kitten Walks Up to a Door and Demands Attention, Now She Has a Cat that Dotes on Her
A lone kitten walked up to a door and demanded attention. Now, she has a cat that dotes on her. A few days ago, a stray kitten wandered up to a homeowner's doorstep without a mother in sight. She was sickly and frail but mustered her courage to seek help.
Puppy Training: Raising a Social Pup Starts With These 4 Principles
It takes time and effort to raise a happy, social pup. These four puppy training principles will kickstart the process!. First, let’s separate the facts from the fiction when it comes to training. Myth vs. Reality. The Myth: Puppies are sweet little balls of furry fun who magically follow...
Comments / 0