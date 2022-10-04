Slide 1 of 11: Baby, it's cold outside! And according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it is going to get even colder. A quick look at the Almanac's predictions for the winter of 2019-2020 reveals that the frigid forecast includes below-normal winter temperatures. For some parts of the U.S., it's predicted that these wintry conditions will continue through Valentine's Day and into spring. While that news may send plenty of people packing for warm winter getaways, it spells months of fun for skiers, snowshoers, ice fishermen, and, of course, dogs who adore romping in the snow. To find out which popular dog breeds most love the winter, Stacker consulted various lists created by the American Kennel Club and ranked each dog breed based on its popularity in 2018. This gallery features many dogs with thick coats who originated from places like the Swiss Alps and the Himalayan Mountains. While some of the dogs pulled sleds back in the day, others plodded through icy water and helped travelers who got lost in the snow—and many breeds continue as working dogs today. Whether you want to see how your dog stacks up to the most cold-hardy breeds, you're in the market for adopting a dog that loves the snow, or you just really like dogs, keep reading to learn more about which dogs make the most ideal companions for people this winter. You may also like: U.S. Air Force by the numbers.

