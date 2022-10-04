ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Upper Southampton bar shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Upper Southampton police are investigating a triple shooting at a bar that has left two dead and one injured. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday outside the Steam Pub bar and grill in the 600 block of Second Street Pike, according to Upper Southampton Police Detective James Schirmer, the lead investigator. Police have not released the identities of those killed.
SOUTHAMPTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy