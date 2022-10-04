ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Bartholomew Funeral Home breaks common industry misconceptions

When you think of a funeral home, what things come to mind? Do you think of unreasonably high funeral costs? Sadness and grief? A huge drain on the environment? The truth is, most people do. What’s also true, though, is that these thoughts are common misconceptions people have about funeral homes.
VALPARAISO, IN
wjol.com

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential

How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
ILLINOIS STATE
#Life And Death
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
GARY, IN
chssandscript.com

Chesterton High School Warmly Remembers “Officer Randy”

It is with heavy hearts that Chesterton and Duneland School Corporation mourns the passing of beloved student resource officer (SRO), Randy “Officer Randy” Komisarcik. Known and loved by students and staff alike, “Officer Randy” kindly impacted everyone he knew. In light of his passing, staff members close to him share how “Officer Randy” positively influenced their lives.
CHESTERTON, IN

