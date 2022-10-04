Read full article on original website
suburbanchicagoland.com
Casten family thanks public for condolences over daughter’s untimely death
Casten family thanks public for condolences over daughter’s untimely death. The Casten family has released the following statement on Friday Oct. 7, 2022:. “This past June (13, 2022), our daughter, Gwen Casten, died of a sudden cardiac arrythmia. In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
valpo.life
Bartholomew Funeral Home breaks common industry misconceptions
When you think of a funeral home, what things come to mind? Do you think of unreasonably high funeral costs? Sadness and grief? A huge drain on the environment? The truth is, most people do. What’s also true, though, is that these thoughts are common misconceptions people have about funeral homes.
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential
How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
Family of toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by aunt donates his organs
The toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier almost three weeks ago was buried yesterday and his family is donating his organs. In an Instagram post, Dantrell Brown, the boy’s father, shared that his son’s heart is going to a child in Canada.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
fox32chicago.com
'I refused to die': Cancer survivor beats the odds, will run Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO - Anyone striving to cover 26.2 miles must be tough and clearly fit, but one runner in this year's Chicago Marathon thinks his key to success is that he's so stubborn. "During the treatment, I was thinking, alright, first of all not going to die. I'm way too stubborn," said Angelo Ciardella.
This adoptable puppy will be an A+ student
Meet 1-year-old Terrier mix Ruby! This 35-pound puppy loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Ruby loves to make new friends, but still needs to work on her manners.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
chssandscript.com
Chesterton High School Warmly Remembers “Officer Randy”
It is with heavy hearts that Chesterton and Duneland School Corporation mourns the passing of beloved student resource officer (SRO), Randy “Officer Randy” Komisarcik. Known and loved by students and staff alike, “Officer Randy” kindly impacted everyone he knew. In light of his passing, staff members close to him share how “Officer Randy” positively influenced their lives.
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban high school searching for missing Macaw last seen in Country Club Hills
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. - A suburban high school is asking for the public's help in locating a beloved class pet. Blue the Macaw went missing over the weekend after going home with a student. Blue has been part of the ZooBot class at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for almost 20 years. There...
