North Carolina commission approves nearly $2.5B in school bonds for four counties
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved nearly $2.5 billion in school bonds for four counties on Thursday, including $1.7 billion for Guilford County that was delayed during a previous meeting. The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is...
10 of the most expensive states to live in
New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022. Originally published on newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes
(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration
(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
State treasurer candidates offer opposing views for office
JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday. Mike Fitzgerald, the Democratic incumbent, and Roby Smith, the Republican challenger, discussed their campaigns while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. Fitzgerald,...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cities with the most expensive homes in California
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in California using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Five Maryland Constitution amendments up for referendum in General Election
CECIL COUNTY — Five amendments to the Maryland State Constitution are up for referendum during the Maryland General Elections on Nov. 8. Voters throughout Maryland will have the option to vote on the five proposed amendments, which include the statewide legalization of marijuana. On each voters’ ballot will be...
Gov. candidate reaching out to rural voters
LINCOLN – Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is making sure rural Nebraskans learn her stance on the issues. Her organization, Nebraskans for Carol Blood, has been distributing a campaign periodical to Nebraskans titled, "The Changing Times-Nebraska's Voice of Reason." More than 11,338 copies have recently been mailed to residents in...
Spokane County commissioner calls out state Commerce director for progressive spending spree
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns said there are several ironies to Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown using an “unusual surplus of 2018 campaign funds to fuel her partisan political activity in Spokane.”. Since 2021, Federal Election Commission reports show that Brown has...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates offer opposing paths for state's future
In an hour-long contentious debate between Oregon’s three candidates for governor, one thing became perfectly clear: Each candidate has an entirely different path in mind to get Oregon to a more prosperous, successful future. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazen and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson agreed on just one...
Illinois gubernatorial candidates differ on the shape of the state’s budget
(The Center Square) – The condition of Illinois’ budget depends on who you ask, especially the two candidates for governor. Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker have differing views on how the state budget has been handled the past four years.
Newsom calls special session in December to weigh windfall tax on oil companies
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a special session on Dec. 5 for lawmakers to discuss a proposed windfall tax on oil companies, a move that he says will address “greed,” but admitting it could face legal scrutiny. Newsom proposed a new tax...
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What's all the fuss about? Jim Jones talks about Critical Race Theory in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in Idaho. And, according to former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones, it never has been — even before a 2021 Idaho bill was passed that threatens the funding of any institution that teaches it.
Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in November election
The November 8 mid-term election is approaching. People who want to cast a ballot and participate have until October 11 to register, less than a week away, according to Moore County Clerk Brenda McKanna. With control of Congress up for grabs and the race for Texas Governor closer than expected,...
