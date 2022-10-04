ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

KPVI Newschannel 6

10 of the most expensive states to live in

New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022. Originally published on newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes

(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration

(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
SALTVILLE, VA
State
North Carolina State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places

ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State treasurer candidates offer opposing views for office

JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday. Mike Fitzgerald, the Democratic incumbent, and Roby Smith, the Republican challenger, discussed their campaigns while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. Fitzgerald,...
IOWA STATE
Person
Dale Folwell
KPVI Newschannel 6

Five Maryland Constitution amendments up for referendum in General Election

CECIL COUNTY — Five amendments to the Maryland State Constitution are up for referendum during the Maryland General Elections on Nov. 8. Voters throughout Maryland will have the option to vote on the five proposed amendments, which include the statewide legalization of marijuana. On each voters’ ballot will be...
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. candidate reaching out to rural voters

LINCOLN – Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is making sure rural Nebraskans learn her stance on the issues. Her organization, Nebraskans for Carol Blood, has been distributing a campaign periodical to Nebraskans titled, "The Changing Times-Nebraska's Voice of Reason." More than 11,338 copies have recently been mailed to residents in...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon gubernatorial candidates offer opposing paths for state's future

In an hour-long contentious debate between Oregon’s three candidates for governor, one thing became perfectly clear: Each candidate has an entirely different path in mind to get Oregon to a more prosperous, successful future. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazen and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson agreed on just one...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
IDAHO STATE
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast

A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in November election

The November 8 mid-term election is approaching. People who want to cast a ballot and participate have until October 11 to register, less than a week away, according to Moore County Clerk Brenda McKanna. With control of Congress up for grabs and the race for Texas Governor closer than expected,...
TEXAS STATE

