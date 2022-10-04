ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes

(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1

Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot. Illinois is a state very sympathetic to unions, both public and private, and the unions have had success in bargaining very favorable contracts for their members. Unions are in no danger in our state.
State treasurer candidates offer opposing views for office

JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday. Mike Fitzgerald, the Democratic incumbent, and Roby Smith, the Republican challenger, discussed their campaigns while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. Fitzgerald,...
IOWA STATE
Gov. candidate reaching out to rural voters

LINCOLN – Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is making sure rural Nebraskans learn her stance on the issues. Her organization, Nebraskans for Carol Blood, has been distributing a campaign periodical to Nebraskans titled, "The Changing Times-Nebraska's Voice of Reason." More than 11,338 copies have recently been mailed to residents in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
IDAHO STATE
10 of the most expensive states to live in

New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022. Originally published on newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
Illinois quick hits: Rebate checks continue going out; more parking tickets; barges getting stuck

Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year's state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
LOUISIANA STATE
Five Maryland Constitution amendments up for referendum in General Election

CECIL COUNTY — Five amendments to the Maryland State Constitution are up for referendum during the Maryland General Elections on Nov. 8. Voters throughout Maryland will have the option to vote on the five proposed amendments, which include the statewide legalization of marijuana. On each voters’ ballot will be...
MARYLAND STATE
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast

A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Oregon gubernatorial candidates offer opposing paths for state's future

In an hour-long contentious debate between Oregon’s three candidates for governor, one thing became perfectly clear: Each candidate has an entirely different path in mind to get Oregon to a more prosperous, successful future. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazen and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson agreed on just one...
OREGON STATE
Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration

(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
SALTVILLE, VA
Young Adults Asked to Complete Wyoming Health Survey

Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
WYOMING STATE

