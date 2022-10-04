Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes
(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
KPVI Newschannel 6
LETTER: Vote against Amendment 1
Please join me in voting no on Amendment 1 at the top of the November ballot. Illinois is a state very sympathetic to unions, both public and private, and the unions have had success in bargaining very favorable contracts for their members. Unions are in no danger in our state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom calls special session in December to weigh windfall tax on oil companies
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a special session on Dec. 5 for lawmakers to discuss a proposed windfall tax on oil companies, a move that he says will address “greed,” but admitting it could face legal scrutiny. Newsom proposed a new tax...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State treasurer candidates offer opposing views for office
JOHNSTON — The candidates for Iowa state treasurer displayed the stark differences in their respective visions for the office Friday. Mike Fitzgerald, the Democratic incumbent, and Roby Smith, the Republican challenger, discussed their campaigns while recording this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. Fitzgerald,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. candidate reaching out to rural voters
LINCOLN – Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is making sure rural Nebraskans learn her stance on the issues. Her organization, Nebraskans for Carol Blood, has been distributing a campaign periodical to Nebraskans titled, "The Changing Times-Nebraska's Voice of Reason." More than 11,338 copies have recently been mailed to residents in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
KPVI Newschannel 6
10 of the most expensive states to live in
New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022. Originally published on newjerseyrealestatenetwork.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Rebate checks continue going out; more parking tickets; barges getting stuck
Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year's state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in California
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in California using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Votes for Tennessee amendments, governor linked but voters not required to vote for both
(The Center Square) — You don't have to vote for Tennessee's next governor to vote for the four constitutional amendments in the Nov. 8 election. And you don't have to vote on the constitutional amendments to vote for governor. But the two votes are inextricably linked. That's because constitutional...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Edwards reacts to Biden's call for marijuana pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted under the same offense under federal law. "I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Five Maryland Constitution amendments up for referendum in General Election
CECIL COUNTY — Five amendments to the Maryland State Constitution are up for referendum during the Maryland General Elections on Nov. 8. Voters throughout Maryland will have the option to vote on the five proposed amendments, which include the statewide legalization of marijuana. On each voters’ ballot will be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom to face opponent in gubernatorial debate at the end of the month
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom will square off in a debate against his challenger for governor, state Sen. Brian Dahle – a contender for the state's top seat that polling numbers indicate remains unknown to most voters. The debate, hosted by KQED on Sunday, October 23,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon gubernatorial candidates offer opposing paths for state's future
In an hour-long contentious debate between Oregon’s three candidates for governor, one thing became perfectly clear: Each candidate has an entirely different path in mind to get Oregon to a more prosperous, successful future. Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazen and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson agreed on just one...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four Virginia brownfield sites get $847,000 for restoration
(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects. More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Young Adults Asked to Complete Wyoming Health Survey
Young adults across the state are being asked by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to complete a brief survey about substance use and other health-related behaviors. Current Wyoming residents ages 18-29 are eligible for the anonymous survey, which is available online at wyyas.org. The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
Comments / 0