Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
NHL
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'
The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
NFL World Worried About Kenny Pickett On Sunday
For the first time in the history of the Steelers franchise, Pittsburgh enters Sunday's game as a 14-point underdog to the Buffalo Bills. Not only that, but rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be making his first career start against the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. Ironically, per...
NFL・
markerzone.com
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
bucsdugout.com
Which young Bucs are ready for Pittsburgh Pirates promotion?
The MLB regular season has officially come to a close, and for Pirates’ fans that means no more having to trudge through anymore games of lackluster hitting production, poor pitching rotations, and smart phones flying out of baserunners pockets. With that being the Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the deepest list of minor league prospects in all of baseball. Several of Pittsburgh’s prospects are already making compelling cases for promotion to the majors in 2023.
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
NHL
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 06.10.22
Special teams was an area of focus during Thursday's skate. Back to the drawing board. Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome was heavily focused on special teams, specifically the powerplay after an 0-for-6 showing against the Jets Wednesday night. Here's how the power play units operated during today's practice:. PP...
NHL
THAT'S A WRAP
Flames finish off preseason, turn focus to next week's date with Avs. Bring on the regular season. The Flames played their eighth and final warmup tilt Friday, falling 5-3 to the visiting Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome despite outshooting them 38-16. Tyler Toffoli, Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored for...
NHL
Predators mascot steals show on Global Series off day in Prague
PRAGUE -- John Russell has been the Nashville Predators team photographer since they joined the NHL in 1998-99. He has missed six home games in all that time, and he's covered the Stanley Cup Final, Winter Classic and Stadium Series. He thought he'd seen everything. But he'd never seen anything...
NHL
Oct. 7: NHL Preseason Roundup
Crosby has two goals, assist in Penguins win; Draisaitl has four points for Oilers. Sidney Crosby netted 2 goals, Tristan Jarry stopped 22 of 23 shots in net, helping the Penguins earn a 7-1 win over the Sabres. 05:01 •. Sidney Crosby scored twice and had an assist for the...
NHL
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
NHL
Hockeyville Hub: Day 3
Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, Newfoundland, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game was actually played in Gander on Thursday, and the Elsipogtog First Nation game will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elsipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
NHL
After plethora of offseason changes, Stars are ready for the real deal
Now that the Jason Robertson contract is wrapped up, you can look back and say the Stars front office had a pretty nice summer. That kind of praise might get you banned from most message boards, where the Victory Green fans can be uber-critical, but you can make the argument that this team solved a lot of problems in pretty smart ways.
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
NHL
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
