Hillsboro's El Festival de Mariachi will return next year

The inaugural Festival de Mariachi, held in Hillsboro last month, drew more than 2,500 attendees, cementing the event as an annual one for years to come.

Unitus Community Credit Union, which sponsored the festival during the last weekend in September, says the event will return in 2023 and "be even bigger and better."

"We could not be more thrilled with the success of our first ever El Festival de Mariachi," said Steven Stapp, president and chief executive officer at Unitus Community Credit Union, in a statement. "We are overwhelmed at the support and appreciation for the event from the musicians, attendees, vendors, and community partners. People I spoke with were grateful that Unitus recognized the Hispanic Community and its culture, and that we created a safe space for celebration."

The event was held at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro and featured an afternoon of free entertainment meant to celebrate Hispanic cultures. It included food, music, dancing, authentic cultural attire, and vendors selling all kinds of handcrafted and cultural goods.

The event also featured a raffle of free gifts for attendees, including prizes from local artisans. Kids learned new techniques with artists from IDEAL PDX, and performances included concerts from Mariachi Portland, Ballet Folkórico México En La Piel, and high school mariachi bands from Hillsboro, Glencoe and Forest Grove high schools.

The festivities closed out with a performance from special guest Gemanereida. Unitus said in its press release that her vocal performance left the crowds shouting, "Otra! Otra!," or, "Another! Another!"

