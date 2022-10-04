ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
CENTERVILLE, UT
West Jordan, UT
Education
City
West Jordan, UT
Local
Utah Education
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
ROY, UT
davisjournal.com

Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park

The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
NewsBreak
Education
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE

