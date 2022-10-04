Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
Granite School District practices reunifying parents, students in school emergency
MAGNA, Utah — It’s a sight we see too often, parents racing to a school to find out whether their child has been hurt in a shooting or some other emergency. The Granite School District Thursday tested its readiness for those emergency situations with a reunification drill at Matheson Junior High in Magna.
kjzz.com
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
KSLTV
Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
ksl.com
Riverton restaurant starts donation drive, filling truck for victims of Hurricane Ian
RIVERTON — When a Riverton restaurant owner decided to start a supplies drive for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida, what started as a truckload of items quickly turned into a semitruck. Travis Bonino, owner of Salsa Leedos, 13298 S. Market Center Drive, owns a vacation home in Treasure...
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
No danger detected at West High School following gun threat
After a social media post circulated online Tuesday morning about a potential gun threat at West High School, officials have said there is no danger.
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese Food
For people who may be traveling to or through Heber. Dragon Star Chinese Restaurant(Image is author's) Chinese restaurants can be found almost everywhere. There is one in Heber City in Wasatch County, Utah, which is named Dragon Star. It is located at 587 South Main Street in Heber with a prominent sign on the building.
The Training Table is officially coming back
The Training Table announced Friday that it will be returning to Utah after closing in 2016
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
Hundreds attend memorial for Provo restaurant that isn't closing
Hundreds attended a memorial service this week to pay their final respects for a Provo restaurant beloved by students at BYU.
Lehi family mourns the sudden loss of their eighteen-year-old son
A Lehi family is mourning the unexpected loss of their high school son, eighteen-year-old Carter Hult, who passed away on September 17.
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Paramore Responds To Crowd Member Allegedly Assaulting Female Fans In SLC
'To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that do not come.'
'We're in the bad things;' Rose Park residents don't feel safe after shootings
A second suspect remains at large following the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the Rose Park neighborhood Thursday night.
