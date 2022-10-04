ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Fashion Week: 11 standout moments from the Spring-Summer 2023 shows

The spectacle of fashion was on full display during Paris Fashion Week, with celebrity appearances and staged "viral moments" threatening to distract onlookers entirely from the main event: clothes. With highlights including Cher's cameo at Balmain and Bella Hadid's spray-painted Coperni dress, there was no shortage of fun, innovation and...
Paris Jackson’s Newest Acting Gig Entails Her Getting Cozy With This Fellow Singer

Seriously, what can’t Paris Jackson do? She sings, she rocks the red carpet, and she can act?! She’s truly a triple threat in her own way, and we love seeing the money moves she continually makes throughout her career. From her new EP to working on American Horror Story, Jackson has her eyes set on ruling the entertainment world. As we know, she’s starred in her own music videos before, but now she’s starring alongside another edgy artist in their music video — and we’re obsessed.
'Werewolf by Night' gives Marvel a chance to unleash its monster-ous side

Flexing different muscles, Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" is a nifty Halloween-timed special designed as a black-and-white homage to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s and '40s. Told with wry humor while tapping into unexplored quadrants of comics lore, it's a bit too gory and scary for younger kids but a gift to fans that raises enticingly monster-ous possibilities.
