Seriously, what can’t Paris Jackson do? She sings, she rocks the red carpet, and she can act?! She’s truly a triple threat in her own way, and we love seeing the money moves she continually makes throughout her career. From her new EP to working on American Horror Story, Jackson has her eyes set on ruling the entertainment world. As we know, she’s starred in her own music videos before, but now she’s starring alongside another edgy artist in their music video — and we’re obsessed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO