Paris Fashion Week: 11 standout moments from the Spring-Summer 2023 shows
The spectacle of fashion was on full display during Paris Fashion Week, with celebrity appearances and staged "viral moments" threatening to distract onlookers entirely from the main event: clothes. With highlights including Cher's cameo at Balmain and Bella Hadid's spray-painted Coperni dress, there was no shortage of fun, innovation and...
Jared Leto will play Karl Lagerfeld in biopic on the late fashion designer
Jared Leto will star in and produce a biopic of Karl Lagerfeld, Women's Wear Daily reports. The Oscar winner says he thinks the late fashion designer and former artistic director of Chanel would be proud. "I feel like this is a full-circle moment, and Karl would be proud of what...
Look of the Week: Why the internet is cooing over Sarah Jessica Parker's pigeon purse
On Wednesday, paparazzi shots of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming scenes from the second season of the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..." ricocheted across the internet. (HBO Max is owned by CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.) In her role as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker was spotted...
Paris Jackson’s Newest Acting Gig Entails Her Getting Cozy With This Fellow Singer
Seriously, what can’t Paris Jackson do? She sings, she rocks the red carpet, and she can act?! She’s truly a triple threat in her own way, and we love seeing the money moves she continually makes throughout her career. From her new EP to working on American Horror Story, Jackson has her eyes set on ruling the entertainment world. As we know, she’s starred in her own music videos before, but now she’s starring alongside another edgy artist in their music video — and we’re obsessed.
'White Lotus' teases more luxury and 'very bad decisions' in Season 2 trailer
"The White Lotus" is giving us a sneak peek at Season 2. Jennifer Coolidge returns to the HBO series, this time set in Sicily. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always," the recent Emmy winner says in the trailer. The new season, set...
Genesis Owusu gives classic rockstar energy between air guitar strokes at ACL Fest
Genesis Owusu came to the Austin City Limits Music Festival on a mission: to check Austin's pulse – "Austin, are you alive?" – and to set the Tito's Homemade Vodka stage ablaze with musical adrenaline and air guitar strokes. Here's what we took away from his 4 p.m. Friday performance. ...
'Werewolf by Night' gives Marvel a chance to unleash its monster-ous side
Flexing different muscles, Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" is a nifty Halloween-timed special designed as a black-and-white homage to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s and '40s. Told with wry humor while tapping into unexplored quadrants of comics lore, it's a bit too gory and scary for younger kids but a gift to fans that raises enticingly monster-ous possibilities.
Here’s How the British Royal Family Spends Their Money
The epitome of elegance, the British royal family lives a life of opulence a commoner can barely fathom. Whether they were born in the spotlight or married into it -- like Princess of Wales Kate...
