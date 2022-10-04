Read full article on original website
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
I'm a 9th-grade teacher. Here's what I wish parents of freshmen would help their children understand.
The author, who has nearly two decades of experience teaching high-school students, says parents can set their freshmen up for success beyond school.
Minnesota assistant principal tells staff to use 'straight, white privilege' amid genderless award controversy
Minnesota's Farmington High School assistant principal Laura Wagner called parents opposing genderless homecoming awards "keyboard warriors."
Preschool Teachers are People Too
Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
Student Grills Staff on 'Sexist' Dress Code During Assembly in Viral Video
"Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?" high school junior Anastasia asked.
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
The transformation of education begins with teachers
“You cannot teach today the same way you did yesterday to prepare students for tomorrow.”. The world has committed to transform education and to address the main obstacles that prevent teachers from leading this transformation. The recent report from the International Commission on the Futures of Education, Reimagining our futures...
Why are school buses in the US yellow?
(WHTM) — We see school buses pretty much every day when school is in session. Day in and day out. But, have you wondered why school buses are yellow, and not a color like bright green? It’s not for looks or because the Department of Education loves the color yellow, but it is more about […]
Catholic Community Schools Implementing Proactive Classroom Approach
Catholic Community Schools is bringing a different approach to teaching and learning within their school system. Catholic Community Schools Director of Teaching and Learning is Sara Michaelson. She says Catholic Community Schools is committed to achieving academic excellence. Michaelson says they learned over the past few years due to the pandemic they have learned there is more to student success than just the curriculum. She says the social aspect carries significant importance.
Smartphone app aims to keep students safe
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state is encouraging Louisiana school systems to download an app that aims to keep students safe. It’s a joint effort with Crimestoppers called “Say it Here,” and so far 40 school districts have gone live. Parents in Southwest Louisiana won’t see...
DougCo schools investigate bullying and coach misconduct at high schools
Douglas County High SchoolDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District is investigating whether any students who attended Douglas County High School or Rock Canyon High School from 2018-2020 were denied a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) due to bullying.
State of Our Schools: Councilmember Rita Joseph
News 12's Amanda Bossard sat down with Councilmember Rita Joseph to discuss the effects of incoming high school admissions changes.
Springfield Middle School News
Sometimes the best way to start a story is by thanking the people who made it happen. In this case, a visit to Springfield Middle School by members of the University of Toledo football team would not have been possible without eighth grade math teacher Maggie Christie (Team Velocity) taking the lead. Visiting SMS recently were Mr. Terry Swanson, director of player development and student athletes Jerjuan Newton (1), Micah Kelly (3), Lavel Dumont (74), Jamal Hines (91) and Javon Ringer, assistant director of football operations.
Top Georgia teacher: Politicians weaponized social-emotional learning
In a guest column, Tracey Nance, Georgia’s 2020 and 2021 Teacher of the Year, criticizes politically motivated attacks on social and emotional learning.
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept classes remote...
FHSD may sell Anderson High School, parents concerned about transparency
The current school board sited financial problems caused by the previous school board as the reason behind the proposal to consolidate the schools.
