ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Video Clip#Home Games#Lifehacks
West Jordan Journal

Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades

Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
EDUCATION
familyeducation.com

Preschool Teachers are People Too

Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
New Haven Independent

1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School

Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
EDUCATION
ilo.org

The transformation of education begins with teachers

“You cannot teach today the same way you did yesterday to prepare students for tomorrow.”. The world has committed to transform education and to address the main obstacles that prevent teachers from leading this transformation. The recent report from the International Commission on the Futures of Education, Reimagining our futures...
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

Why are school buses in the US yellow?

(WHTM) — We see school buses pretty much every day when school is in session. Day in and day out. But, have you wondered why school buses are yellow, and not a color like bright green? It’s not for looks or because the Department of Education loves the color yellow, but it is more about […]
TRAFFIC
1390 Granite City Sports

Catholic Community Schools Implementing Proactive Classroom Approach

Catholic Community Schools is bringing a different approach to teaching and learning within their school system. Catholic Community Schools Director of Teaching and Learning is Sara Michaelson. She says Catholic Community Schools is committed to achieving academic excellence. Michaelson says they learned over the past few years due to the pandemic they have learned there is more to student success than just the curriculum. She says the social aspect carries significant importance.
SOCCER
KPLC TV

Smartphone app aims to keep students safe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state is encouraging Louisiana school systems to download an app that aims to keep students safe. It’s a joint effort with Crimestoppers called “Say it Here,” and so far 40 school districts have gone live. Parents in Southwest Louisiana won’t see...
EDUCATION
hollandsfj.us

Springfield Middle School News

Sometimes the best way to start a story is by thanking the people who made it happen. In this case, a visit to Springfield Middle School by members of the University of Toledo football team would not have been possible without eighth grade math teacher Maggie Christie (Team Velocity) taking the lead. Visiting SMS recently were Mr. Terry Swanson, director of player development and student athletes Jerjuan Newton (1), Micah Kelly (3), Lavel Dumont (74), Jamal Hines (91) and Javon Ringer, assistant director of football operations.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy