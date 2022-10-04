Read full article on original website
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years
Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
Motley Fool
Americans Have an Average of Nearly $60,000 in Cash. Here's Why That May Be a Bad Thing
Having assets in cash is good -- but only to a point. It's important to have money in cash for emergencies. Too high a cash balance could mean denying yourself a chance to grow your money. If your emergency fund is good to go, consider opening a brokerage account to...
Motley Fool
Inflation Is Forcing 26% of Americans to Stop Paying Off Debts. Here's How to Stay on Track
That's not a great path to land on. Many people are making financial changes in the wake of inflation. It's important to stick to your debt payoff plan, especially with a potential recession looming. Consider cutting back on your leisure spending or picking up a side gig to keep up...
The average adult will be worth $100,000 in two years. But the reality isn’t as great as it sounds
$100,000 is no small sum. After all, it’s the cost of cloning two pet dogs like Barbara Streisand once did and the projected price of a ticket to space in 10 years. It’s also the projected net worth of the average adult in 2024. So finds a new...
Here comes the 40-year mortgage: Middle-class families turn to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments
Middle-class families are turning to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments as they face a living standards crisis. Some homeowners are seeing mortgage bills triple as lenders hike deals amid fears that the Bank of England may raise interest rates to 6 per cent next year. Brokers are...
Cost of living crisis: Young people worried about not being able to afford food this winter, report says
A significant number of young people aged between 16 to 25 are worried they won’t be able to afford food this winter as the cost of living crisis spirals. A new report has found that nearly half (46 per cent) of young people have fears about not having enough money to buy essentials, while more than a third are planning to leave education to get jobs.
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
38% of Americans Think You Need This Much To Retire — Here’s What Experts Say
The average American is saving less for retirement than you might think. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 38% of Americans think they will need less than $500,000 to retire -- a far cry from...
Which lenders have removed their mortgages as hundreds more deals pulled
Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market in recent days after the mini-Budget triggered market mayhem. Several lenders including Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society have pulled their fixed-rate products for new customers. Smaller lenders including the Scottish Building Society, Darlington Building Society, CHL Mortgages, Bank of...
Daily Free Press
The recession is here — what can you do about it? | Money Matters
Gen Z is in our second economic crisis. If you count the 1997 Asian financial crisis and its lasting effects, then this is our third. It’s been an ugly quarter for the financial markets, with the S&P 500 down 5.3%, Nasdaq down 4.1%, and the Dow losing 6.7%. It’s actually been a pretty ugly year, with the Nasdaq and S&P experiencing its first three consecutive quarterly losses since 2009.
CNBC
Quitting jobs and moving abroad: 3 stories of Americans who achieved the goal, and the money moves that helped
To many Americans, the idea of retiring early and moving abroad holds undeniable appeal. After all, who hasn't sat at their desk and dreamt of strolling the streets of a new city or feeling Caribbean sand beneath their toes?. Here's a look at three people who have made that dream...
Millions of Britons ‘unable to afford basics like toothpaste and period products’
More than three million people in the UK are unable to afford basic everyday essentials such as toothpaste and period products, according to a new report which lays bare the extent of the cost of living crisis gripping the country.Shampoo and laundry detergent are among some of the other items now out of reach for Britons struggling to pay sky high energy bills and rising food prices, research by charity The Hygiene Bank reveals.Last month the government stepped in to help cushion the blow of higher gas and electricity bills by announcing a freeze on unit costs, meaning that...
rsvplive.ie
Over 90% of mortgage holders could save €8,900 by switching, but only 1% will
About 87% of mortgage holders could save money each month by simply switching their mortgage but new data shows just 1% will actually make the switch this year - despite record low interest rates that are set to keep rising. Mortgage holders are being urged to switch to the cheapest...
CNBC
Unrelenting inflation is taking a toll, leaving more Americans living paycheck to paycheck
With persistent inflation weighing on consumers, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. The rise has been sharpest for higher earners, the report found. Almost everyone has felt the sting of rising prices. As of August, 60% of Americans were living paycheck...
BBC
Cost of living crisis: 'You just live to pay the bills'
"Being self-employed, you're meant to have some savings but you just live to pay the bills now." Julie James, who runs Julie's Barbers in Llangefni, on Anglesey, said the cost of living crisis had hit her business and personal finances hard. One of her customers said it was all getting...
kalkinemedia.com
Average mortgage rates breach 6% mark: Which stocks to eye?
As lenders anticipate another interest rate hike, average mortgage rates have crossed the symbolic 6% landmark. This is another hit to several buyers looking to buy a new home. Amid the weakening pound against the US dollar and anticipation of another interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE),...
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to consider amid steep rise in property sales collapsing
Property sales in the UK collapsed at the fastest rate in September since the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest data comes as mortgage rates have already breached the 6% mark. Mortgage rates in the UK have been soaring due to anticipations that the Bank of England will opt for a bigger interest rate hike in November. The anticipations are a result of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget announced two weeks ago, which pushed the pound sterling to record lows against the US dollar.
kalkinemedia.com
UK market slips into red as investors weigh up Truss' speech
UK Market: The UK market reversed its gains from the previous session and slipped into red on Wednesday. The negative mood of the market came as investors analysed PM Liz Truss' speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Defending her policies, the PM said they will lead to growth, adding that the disruption they have caused recently is worth it. Notably, UK's financial markets slipped into chaos after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced £45 billion worth of tax cuts in his mini-budget.
