Income Tax

The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years

Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Young people worried about not being able to afford food this winter, report says

A significant number of young people aged between 16 to 25 are worried they won’t be able to afford food this winter as the cost of living crisis spirals. A new report has found that nearly half (46 per cent) of young people have fears about not having enough money to buy essentials, while more than a third are planning to leave education to get jobs.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Which lenders have removed their mortgages as hundreds more deals pulled

Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market in recent days after the mini-Budget triggered market mayhem. Several lenders including Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society have pulled their fixed-rate products for new customers. Smaller lenders including the Scottish Building Society, Darlington Building Society, CHL Mortgages, Bank of...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Free Press

The recession is here — what can you do about it? | Money Matters

Gen Z is in our second economic crisis. If you count the 1997 Asian financial crisis and its lasting effects, then this is our third. It’s been an ugly quarter for the financial markets, with the S&P 500 down 5.3%, Nasdaq down 4.1%, and the Dow losing 6.7%. It’s actually been a pretty ugly year, with the Nasdaq and S&P experiencing its first three consecutive quarterly losses since 2009.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Millions of Britons ‘unable to afford basics like toothpaste and period products’

More than three million people in the UK are unable to afford basic everyday essentials such as toothpaste and period products, according to a new report which lays bare the extent of the cost of living crisis gripping the country.Shampoo and laundry detergent are among some of the other items now out of reach for Britons struggling to pay sky high energy bills and rising food prices, research by charity The Hygiene Bank reveals.Last month the government stepped in to help cushion the blow of higher gas and electricity bills by announcing a freeze on unit costs, meaning that...
U.K.
BBC

Cost of living crisis: 'You just live to pay the bills'

"Being self-employed, you're meant to have some savings but you just live to pay the bills now." Julie James, who runs Julie's Barbers in Llangefni, on Anglesey, said the cost of living crisis had hit her business and personal finances hard. One of her customers said it was all getting...
PERSONAL FINANCE
kalkinemedia.com

Average mortgage rates breach 6% mark: Which stocks to eye?

As lenders anticipate another interest rate hike, average mortgage rates have crossed the symbolic 6% landmark. This is another hit to several buyers looking to buy a new home. Amid the weakening pound against the US dollar and anticipation of another interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE),...
BUSINESS
kalkinemedia.com

Which stocks to consider amid steep rise in property sales collapsing

Property sales in the UK collapsed at the fastest rate in September since the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest data comes as mortgage rates have already breached the 6% mark. Mortgage rates in the UK have been soaring due to anticipations that the Bank of England will opt for a bigger interest rate hike in November. The anticipations are a result of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget announced two weeks ago, which pushed the pound sterling to record lows against the US dollar.
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

UK market slips into red as investors weigh up Truss' speech

UK Market: The UK market reversed its gains from the previous session and slipped into red on Wednesday. The negative mood of the market came as investors analysed PM Liz Truss' speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Defending her policies, the PM said they will lead to growth, adding that the disruption they have caused recently is worth it. Notably, UK's financial markets slipped into chaos after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced £45 billion worth of tax cuts in his mini-budget.
MARKETS

