Esperanza Spalding's new music is a 'Radio Music Society' reissue

It comes out Dec. 2 on Craft Recordings label; it was her fourth album, which won a Grammy and moved her toward pop.

You'll be hearing more, soon, from one of Portland's music stars.

Esperanza Spalding, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and bassist from Portland, has a new anniversary edition album coming out Dec. 2.

It'll be the 10th anniversary edition reissue of "Radio Music Society," Spalding's fourth album, by Craft Recordings. It's available for pre-order now at https://found.ee/ESRMS10.

The two-LP set is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and the title will also be reissued in high-resolution digital audio. Produced by hip-hop artist Q-Tip, the 2012 album features the songs "Black Gold" and "Radio Song" and the Grammy-winning "City of Roses" (clearly an ode to her hometown).

Alongside Spalding, the all-star lineup featured on the album includes pianist Leo Genovese, drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, tenor saxophonist Joe Lovano and vocalists Lalah Hathaway and Gretchen Parlato.

"Radio Music Society" followed her breakthrough third album "Chamber Music Society," which followed debut album "Junjo" in 2006 and "Esperanza" in 2008.

She won the Grammy for best new artist for 2011's "Chamber Music Society."

The fourth album, "Radio Music Society," saw Spalding move toward a pop sound, and it solidified her national standing in music and earned her the Grammy for best jazz vocal album. It includes 10 original tracks, as well as covers of Wayne Shorter's "Endangered Species" and the Stevie Wonder-written "I Can't Help It." Singles included "Black Gold" and "Radio Song" and other standout songs included "Crowned & Kissed," "Hold On Me" and "City of Roses."

She has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, releasing eight albums total, including recent works "Emily's D+Evolution" (2016), "Exposure" 2017), "12 Little Spells" (2018) and "Songwrights Apothecary Lab" (2021) — the latter two albums winning Grammys for best jazz vocal album.

Spalding, who turns 38 on Oct. 18, was raised in the King neighborhood, began playing violin at age 5 and learned many other instruments along the way, including the bass. She attended Northwest Academy and performed in clubs as a teenager, and then attended Portland State University and Berklee College of Music.

She still maintains a presence in Portland and takes part in music events locally.