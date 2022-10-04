Readers Theatre Gresham returns with Macbeth
It was a festive night Monday, Oct. 3, as a troupe of performers mounted the stage for a new season, new venue, new amenities, new sponsor, and exciting new content.
After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Gresham Readers Theatre did a reading of Macbeth, the first time in 12 years they have ever done Shakespeare. The show was hosted by new sponsor the Center for the Arts Foundation at the Little Theatre, 333 N. Main Ave., in downtown Gresham. Michael Streeter was the troupe's artistic director. Jessica Tidd read as Lady Macbeth, while Streeter was Macbeth.
With the new location, attendees could purchase beer and wine before and after the readings and during intermission, and there was ample parking nearby the entrance on Third Street and Miller Avenue.
"The new location (allows) for easy 'dinner-and-a-show' opportunities at the many restaurants situated within walking distance of the theater," Streeter said.
If you missed the debut show, there are plenty more readings coming. All performances are held at 7:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. Tickets are $9 at the door. For more information visit readerstheatregresham.org
Upcoming shows:
The Last Night of Ballyhoo
By Alfred Uhry
Directed by Karlyn Love
Nov. 7
The Dock Brief
By John Mortimer
Directed by Tobias Andersen
Dec. 5
Crossing Delancey
By Susan Sandler
Directed by Karlyn Love
Feb. 6
The Beauty Queen of Leenane
By Martin McDonagh
Directed by Kelly Lazenby
March 6
Cathleen ni Houlihan
By Augusta, Lady Gregory, and W.B. Yeats
Directed by Megan Skye Hale
April 3
'night Mother
By Marsha Norman
Directed by Serah Pope
May 1
I Never Sang for My Father
By Robert Anderson
Directed by Michael Streeter
June 5{loadposition sub-article-02}
Comments / 0