Readers Theatre Gresham returns with Macbeth

Performers take advantage of new stage; more readings planned in coming months

It was a festive night Monday, Oct. 3, as a troupe of performers mounted the stage for a new season, new venue, new amenities, new sponsor, and exciting new content.

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Gresham Readers Theatre did a reading of Macbeth, the first time in 12 years they have ever done Shakespeare. The show was hosted by new sponsor the Center for the Arts Foundation at the Little Theatre, 333 N. Main Ave., in downtown Gresham. Michael Streeter was the troupe's artistic director. Jessica Tidd read as Lady Macbeth, while Streeter was Macbeth.

With the new location, attendees could purchase beer and wine before and after the readings and during intermission, and there was ample parking nearby the entrance on Third Street and Miller Avenue.

"The new location (allows) for easy 'dinner-and-a-show' opportunities at the many restaurants situated within walking distance of the theater," Streeter said.

If you missed the debut show, there are plenty more readings coming. All performances are held at 7:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. Tickets are $9 at the door. For more information visit readerstheatregresham.org

Upcoming shows:

The Last Night of Ballyhoo

By Alfred Uhry

Directed by Karlyn Love

Nov. 7

The Dock Brief

By John Mortimer

Directed by Tobias Andersen

Dec. 5

Crossing Delancey

By Susan Sandler

Directed by Karlyn Love

Feb. 6

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

By Martin McDonagh

Directed by Kelly Lazenby

March 6

Cathleen ni Houlihan

By Augusta, Lady Gregory, and W.B. Yeats

Directed by Megan Skye Hale

April 3

'night Mother

By Marsha Norman

Directed by Serah Pope

May 1

I Never Sang for My Father

By Robert Anderson

Directed by Michael Streeter

June 5

