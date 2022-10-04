Operation Lone Star has been a fantastically expensive undertaking, and it’s likely that the mission will run out of money before the end of the year. Governor Greg Abbott launched OLS in March of 2021, framing the deployment of Texas National Guard and other resources to the southern border as a response to President Joe Biden’s failure to secure the border. The reality is that the mission has been plagued with poor logistical support, funding issues, legal problems, lack of focus, and low troop morale. At least ten operatives have died during the operation, half from suicide. While the governor has been keen to tout OLS as a resounding success, most of the people apprehended have been asylum seekers committing misdemeanors like trespassing.

