The Best Places To Live In Texas In 2022
Texas is still one of the most popular states for working families and retirees. Forbes just published their list of best places to live in Texas so you can check it out. To make the list, the people at Forbes analyzed Texan metropolitan areas using data from several platforms to measure variable criteria like home affordability, healthy employment, and population growth.
Celebrities Are Showing Up To Support Beto
Last September 26, Harry Styles gave a concert in Austin where he raised his voice on several political issues that affect Texans. He started by giving a message before the show, talking about gun control, voting rights, and abortion access. Styles also backed Beto’s campaign, sporting a Beto sticker on his guitar and later posing with the candidate on social media.
How The Debunked Conspiracy Film “2000 Mules” Became Texas Republican Orthodoxy
Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of “2000 Mules,” a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, which oversees investigations into voter fraud, screened the movie...
Abbott Is Not Sold On Biden’s Pardon Of Marijuana Possession Charges
On Thursday, President Joe Biden took the Texas GOP party by surprise, as he announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges, urging governors to follow suit with state-level convictions. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these...
Willie Nelson Shows Support For Beto O’Rourke
Last week in Austin, Willie Nelson attended a rally to support Democrat Beto O’Rourke in his campaign for governor. According to The Houston Chronicle, more than 4,000 people attended the free event, where Nelson played a half dozen of his classics. During his performance, Nelson saw in the crowd...
Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas
It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
Beto Holds 12-Point Lead Over Abbott Among Hispanic Voters
A new “Texas Decides” poll, by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and TEGNA Texas stations WFAA, KHOU, KENS, and KVUE, reveals that Texas Hispanic voters intend to vote for Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the race for Governor, giving him a 12 point lead over his Republican Opponent Gov. Greg Abbott.
Operation Lone Star Is Going Broke
Operation Lone Star has been a fantastically expensive undertaking, and it’s likely that the mission will run out of money before the end of the year. Governor Greg Abbott launched OLS in March of 2021, framing the deployment of Texas National Guard and other resources to the southern border as a response to President Joe Biden’s failure to secure the border. The reality is that the mission has been plagued with poor logistical support, funding issues, legal problems, lack of focus, and low troop morale. At least ten operatives have died during the operation, half from suicide. While the governor has been keen to tout OLS as a resounding success, most of the people apprehended have been asylum seekers committing misdemeanors like trespassing.
Rochelle Garza Is The Democrats’ Best Chance Of Winning Statewide Office In Texas, But She Still Faces An Uphill Battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
Conspiracy Theorists And 16-Hour Days: Inside The Stress Elections Officials Face Ahead Of The Midterms
NACOGDOCHES — Since Todd Stallings began working in Nacogdoches County’s elections office in 2003, his responsibilities have grown exponentially. First came a shift toward digital voting records, along with new state legislation that created more duties for elections officials. Then, accusations of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential race stoked the public’s fear about election integrity. And conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have led to heightened scrutiny.
Bloomberg Investing $85 Million To Contest Petrochemical Expansion In Texas, Louisiana
Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York and one-time presidential hopeful, has announced a new nonprofit campaign this week called Beyond Petrochemicals: People Over Pollution, to help block the expansion of more than 120 proposed petrochemical industry projects in three states, Texas, Louisiana, and Ohio. Drawing on the success of...
Fact-Check: Abbott’s Claim Of Low Energy Prices In Texas Is False
In the only scheduled debate between Governor Greg Abbott and former congressional representative Beto O’Rourke on Friday, Abbott claimed “electricity costs in Texas remain one of the lowest in the entire United States and far lower than the national average.” A look at the numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that this is provably false.
Missed Beto & Abbott’s Debate? Watch It Here
Texas’ Governor race is heating up, and if you don’t believe it just take a look at last night’s debate where former congressman Beto O’Rourke and Gov. Gregg Abbott debated over some of the state’s most important political matters such as gun control, reproduction laws, and immigration.
Federal Judge Curtails Protections For LGBTQ Workers, Trans Kids In Response To Texas Lawsuit
A federal judge has ruled that Biden administration guidelines requiring employers to provide protections for LGBTQ employees go too far, in a win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who brought suit against the rules last fall. The rules were first issued after the landmark ruling in Bostock v. Clayton...
GOP Party Prioritizes Immigration Over Abortion And Gun Violence
As the midterms loom over Texas, Republicans are touting border security, while eclipsing virtually every other GOP campaign point, including crime and inflation, a new analysis shows. Republicans in congressional races across Texas tweeted about the border 741 times in September, when the migrant busing stole the national spotlight, according...
Abbott, O’Rourke Spar Over Immigration, Abortion and Uvalde Shooting in Debate
“Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger...
Gubernatorial Debate Shows Stark Contrast Between Candidates
Gubernatorial challenger Beto O’Rourke squared off with Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday night in a debate from Edinburg, Texas. The duo debated a number of important issues from immigration to gun safety. The debate was audience free, a condition that Abbott’s staff say was agreed upon months ago but...
DACA Remains Intact As Appeals Court Sends Case Challenging Its Legality Back To Lower Court In Texas
A federal appeals court on Wednesday sent a case challenging the legality of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA — a national program that provides some undocumented immigrants work permits and temporarily protects them from deportation — back to a lower court in Texas. A three-judge panel...
Paxton Summoned To Testify In Abortion Access Lawsuit
It seems like Texas Attorney General can’t catch a break, legal issues continue to pile up around him. A tweet by Eleanor Klibanoff, a women’s health reporter from the Texas Tribune, stated that a federal judge ordered Paxton to testify in a reproductive rights lawsuit. Paxton has made it clear he does not wish to participate in such a case, he recently fled his home to avoid being served. He later said he ran away because he feared his life was in danger.
Another National Guard Soldier Working Operation Lone Star Dies By Suspected Suicide
A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to the document, the soldier shot himself with his duty...
