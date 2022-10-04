Read full article on original website
msn.com
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
msn.com
Bathroom upgrades you don't need a contractor for
It might feel impossible to do a whole bath renovation right now: the cost of materials is up, availability of general contractors is down and permitting lead times are long. But if you’re looking around your bathroom and feel like it could use a refresh, don’t be dismayed. There are still lots of things you can do on a modest budget and within a manageable timeline.
