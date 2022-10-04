Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Teenager arrested after alleged drug deal at Circle K
A teenager was arrested after an alleged drug deal at a Circle K convenience store. A Fruitland Park detective was conducting surveillance in the area at about 9 p.m. Thursday when he spotted 18-year-old Tristian Bellus Fruitland Park walk into the convenience store on Miller Boulevard and speak with a buyer, according to an arrest report. Bellus retrieved a green leafy substance from the trunk of his car and walked back inside where he completed the transaction with the buyer.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
ocala-news.com
Couple arrested in Marion County after pursuit ends in crash
A couple was arrested in Ocala after they fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Cadillac with a burned-out headlight that was traveling westbound near the 3800 block of Highway 484. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, and a traffic stop was attempted.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect who tried to outrun cops on I-75 lands back in jail
A woman who tried to outrun the Florida Highway Patrol in 2020 on Interstate 75 in Sumter County is back in jail on a pair of probation violations. Colleen Judith Kirk, 62, of Gainesville, was booked without bond Friday at the Sumter Count Detention Center on a pair of probation violations.
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail inmate charged with property damage after breaking glass in cell door because he “just wanted to die”
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Demorco Dontrell Strickland, 21, a jail inmate, was charged with property damage after breaking the glass in his cell door because he “just wanted to die.”. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who investigated the incident wrote that he watched surveillance video from Strickland’s cell...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages
A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County deputies search for man accused of trying to force girl waiting at bus stop into his truck
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to force a girl into his pickup truck in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 as the girl waited at her bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
fox13news.com
Two men arrested for trying to abduct Tarpon Springs High student walking to bus stop, police say
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Two men were arrested for trying to abduct Tarpon Springs High School student while she was walking to her bus stop Wednesday morning, investigators said. Jamichael Williams and Paul Warren were both taken into custody on one felony count of false imprisonment, the Tarpon Springs Police...
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
villages-news.com
Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’
A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation
An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
Police: Tarpon Springs High School student escapes attempted abduction; 2 men arrested
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after a high school girl in Tarpon Springs told police she was able to escape an attempted abduction on Wednesday morning. Jamichael Williams, 38, and Paul Warren, 65, were each charged with one felony count of false imprisonment, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.
villages-news.com
Suspect with history of drug arrests taken into custody by Wildwood police
An Oxford man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody by Wildwood police after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Tommie Lee McCray, 56, was driving a gold 2008 Kia Optima when he was pulled over Wednesday in the 100 block of Lee Street after a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb at Spring Hill Publix, deputies say
Hernando County deputies said a man was arrested after claiming he had a bomb strapped to his body while walking around a Spring Hill Publix grocery store.
villages-news.com
Drug suspect nearly runs over officer while fleeing traffic stop at elementary school
A drug suspect nearly ran over a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. The officer spotted a bronze Toyota pickup in the wee hours Tuesday morning and discovered that its license plate had been reported in stolen in Sumter County, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Detectives looking for suspect in theft of generator at Lowe’s
Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the theft of a generator from Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. The male subject on Sept. 13 exited a Dodge Caravan and entered the store where...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
