Crystal River, FL

villages-news.com

Teenager arrested after alleged drug deal at Circle K

A teenager was arrested after an alleged drug deal at a Circle K convenience store. A Fruitland Park detective was conducting surveillance in the area at about 9 p.m. Thursday when he spotted 18-year-old Tristian Bellus Fruitland Park walk into the convenience store on Miller Boulevard and speak with a buyer, according to an arrest report. Bellus retrieved a green leafy substance from the trunk of his car and walked back inside where he completed the transaction with the buyer.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute

A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Couple arrested in Marion County after pursuit ends in crash

A couple was arrested in Ocala after they fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Cadillac with a burned-out headlight that was traveling westbound near the 3800 block of Highway 484. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, and a traffic stop was attempted.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect who tried to outrun cops on I-75 lands back in jail

A woman who tried to outrun the Florida Highway Patrol in 2020 on Interstate 75 in Sumter County is back in jail on a pair of probation violations. Colleen Judith Kirk, 62, of Gainesville, was booked without bond Friday at the Sumter Count Detention Center on a pair of probation violations.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested in alleged attack on mother-in-law in The Villages

A woman was arrested in an alleged attack on her mother-in-law in The Villages. Officers responded Saturday to a home on Chula Court in the Village of El Cortez after 58-year-old Debroah Isherwood dug her fingernails into her mother-in-law’s skin, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’

A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation

An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect with history of drug arrests taken into custody by Wildwood police

An Oxford man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody by Wildwood police after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Tommie Lee McCray, 56, was driving a gold 2008 Kia Optima when he was pulled over Wednesday in the 100 block of Lee Street after a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
GAINESVILLE, FL

