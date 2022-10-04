Donald Fluharty, 79, of Roseville, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday October 4, 2022, at the family farm as the result of an accident. He was born on October 2, 1943, in Zanesville to the late James Guy and Margaret Almeda (Dutcher) Fluharty. Donnie spent most of his life working in local area potteries and as a railroad engineer, later retiring from Norfolk Southern. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying his time mowing, playing on his tractor, and fishing. Donnie had a passion for building and collecting model trains and shared that with his grandson, Ryan. He was a member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Doric Masonic Lodge #172, Deavertown, and served as a past member of the Roseville Fire Department and EMS, past elected Clay Township Trustee. Donnie proudly and fearlessly served his country by joining the United States Air force in 1962 and was discharged in 1966. Left to a carry on his legacy are daughter, Sharon (Ronnie) Lantz of Roseville and son, Guy Fluharty of Indiana; grandchildren, Brooke (Bobby) Berry, Ryan (Kaylie) Lantz, Britanee (David) Ogden; great grandchildren, Lincoln Lantz, Jensen Berry, Casey Berry, Mia, and Ellie Ogden; special friend and companion, Nancy Carr; brother-in-law, Steve Bell and faithful fur buddy, Chy. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Patricia Ann Bell and several aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 2pm -4pm and 6pm – 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 10080 E. Athens Road, Roseville, with Pastor John Sowers officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery with military honors provided by the Roseville American Legion Post 71. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhome.com.

