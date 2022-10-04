ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Mount Vernon News

Loudonville FFA offers students low-interest loans for special projects

Applications for special low-interest loans of up to $500 to help FFA students at Danville and other area high schools are due Oct. 1. According to a Loudonville FFA press release, the loans were designed to promote Supervised Agricultural Experience projects that develop agribusiness skills alongside leadership abilities. Active FFA...
DANVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown Records Commission meeting

The Fredericktown Records Commission will meet Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:45 pm for the purpose of discussing records management. This meeting will take place at the Fredericktown Municipal Building located at 2 E Sundusky St, Fredericktown, OH.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Mount Vernon News

Robert A. Lincoln

MOUNT VERNON – It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert A. Lincoln announce his passing on Oct. 1, 2022, at the age of 90 years. He passed while surrounded by family at home. Robert was born in Quincy, Illinois, on July 21, 1932. He had...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Free Building/Wood Shop

For master craftsman/carpenter or tradesman willing to upgrade mobile homes. West side of Mount Vernon. Building is a bonus, we pay top dollar for quality tradesman. Call 614-620-4321.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

OAC joins Roadside Marker Grant Program to recognize Ohio's folklore

COLUMBUS – Thanks to a new partnership between the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) and William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Ohio communities can now highlight their stories, customs, and traditions through a roadside marker grant program named Legends & Lore. Launched by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2015, the Legends & Lore...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Tracy Allen Cooke coming to Miracle of Life Fellowship

MOUNT VERNON – The worldwide ministry of the sack cloth prophet Tracy Allen Cooke, as seen on "It's Supernatural" with Sid Roth, is coming to Miracle Life Fellowship Church. Signs, wonders and miracles. Cooke will be at the church two nights, Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Knox homeowners offered help fixing, replacing home sewage systems

Homeowners in Knox County who cannot afford to deal with failing septic systems may find the financial assistance they need from a $150,000 award to Knox County Public Health. According to a news release, the Ohio EPA awarded Knox County Public Health $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for repairing and replacing low-income property owners’ household sewage treatment systems.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order

MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Borrow Smart

Borrow Smart. Contact the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs BEFORE you refinance your home or obtain a loan. BEWARE of requests for any large advance payment of fees or insurance. Call the Office of Consumer Affairs toll free at 1-866-278-0003 to learn if the mortgage broker or lender is properly licensed. This notice is a public service announcement of The Mount Vernon News.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

High school volleyball recaps

Cardington-Lincoln, 15-3, 10-0 in KMAC, topped East Knox (5-12, 1-8), 3-0, by set scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-13, on Oct. 4. Audrey Brininger continued her attacks for the Lady Lions with 14 kills, and Izzy Wickline added 11, with Payton Goodman getting nine kills. Goodman was also a killer at the service line with five aces and a 100% service rate. Alexis Crone also served five aces.
CARDINGTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Danville climbs to No.2 in OHSAA football computer rankings

The Danville Blue Devils led a contingent of eight local teams ranked in the top 20 of their division regions by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). Five local teams were rated in its top 10s and are in strong positions as teams set their sights on postseason play.
DANVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Apple Hill Orchard

16780 Upper Fred-Amity Rd. Jonathon, Cortland, McIntosh, Pixie Crunch, Jonagold, Fuji and Honeycrisp. Jonalicious, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Pixie Crunch and.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Mount Vernon News

A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mid-season focus: Football teams take stock at halfway point

High school football has passed the midpoint of the season, and several local teams have learned a great deal about who they are and where they are headed down the stretch. As a team evolves, new insights emerge through the season. Some take coaches by surprise, while others confirm expectations.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

