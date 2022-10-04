Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
John C. Dixon
John C. Dixon, 95, of Zanesville, died September 6, 2022 at the Oaks of Bethesda, Zanesville. He was born December 20, 1926 at Sabula, Pa. a son of the late Luther L. and Frances A. (Shivie) Dixon. He was a member of the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. John took advantage of the G.I. Bill of Rights and graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Industrial Engineering. Upon graduation he started working for Brockway Glass Inc. Here he was employed as a engineer, then advanced to plant management and executive positions. On August 23, 1952, he married Helen M. Cain and they had two sons, the late infant son, John C. Dixon II and Scott D. Dixon. John was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Hobah Lodge # 276 F&AM of Pennsylvania, The Valley of Coudersport, Syria Temple of Pittsburgh.
WHIZ
Juanita “Mama Juan” Marie Wilson
Juanita Marie Wilson (Mama Juan), 55, of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 5, 2022. She was born December 17, 1966 to Rebecca (Fulkerson) Jones. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1985 and married the love of her life, Steve Wilson, June 4, 1988. Juanita and Steve raised their two boys, Cory and Justin, in Zanesville spending lots of time at football games, basketball games, nights at the hunting cabin, and summers spent in Florida. Her biggest achievement was the family she raised.
WHIZ
Charles W. Flowers
Charles W. Flowers, 81 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his residence on October 5, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Wayne Flowers and Marie (Cooper) Flowers. Charles was a veteran of the Army. He was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, and camping at the family cabin. He also enjoyed his Cleveland Browns, THE Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Reds. In his free time, he loved working on cars and building things. He was known to be a very family-oriented man, always being funny and VERY hardworking.
WHIZ
Mary Ellen Brooks
Mary Ellen Brooks, 82 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 at Genesis Hospital of Zanesville. She was born on June 25, 1940, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl Ray and Nelly (Ebey) Ray. Mary was a member of the Sharon Avenue Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to bingo and spending time with her family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Richard “Dick” William Fusner
Richard William “Dick” Fusner, 93, of Zanesville, died 7:00 A.M. Thursday October 6, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 2, 1929 in Zanesville, a son of the late George W. and Bertha (Stemm) Fusner. He retired from Armco Steel in 1989, he was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of North Terrace Church of Christ, a member of American Legion Post 29 and Armco’s Veterans Club.
WHIZ
Arnold B. Powell
Arnold B. Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 4, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on January 22, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late Carlo Powell and Eileen Wilson. Arnold retired as a truck driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed his motorcycles and the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved to root for his Cincinnati Bengals. Arnold was a part of the Alcoholics Anonymous; he was very proud to be 7 years sober.
WHIZ
Benefit Held for Lakewood Wrestler
Chase Townsend a wrestler and senior at Lakewood High School has had to deal with more than you should ask of any high school student. Townsend lost his father in November 2021 and his mother in September of 2020. He and his sister moved to Licking County, following him mother’s death to live with his aunt and her husband.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Fester
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the week maybe be a small dog but is full of energy and will grow and become a big dog. Meet Fester, he’s a three-month-old Basset Hound/Rottweiler that is 19.15 lbs. and loves being with people. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt spoke...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHIZ
Coshocton County Fair
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio- The Coshocton County Fair is coming to an end on Thursday. The WHIZ News crew went to observe the inner workings and try some of the brand new food trucks. Harry Faint, from Bates Brothers Amusement Company, oversees all things fair. He said his expertise is in...
WHIZ
ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – From beautiful watercolor and acrylic paintings to kirigami, Gregoria Biolcati Rinaldi does it all. And you can see his work on display this month at the Zanesville Appalchian Arts Project gallery as they honor him as their featured artist for October. Although watercolor is his favorite...
WHIZ
Local Scores 10/6/22
Josh Lightle had the only goal for Zanesville. Sheridan clinched with the victory and are MVL champs. For the Generals, Jamisyn Stinson 27 kills, 16 digs, 5 blocks, 25/27 serves, 8 aces. LICKING VALLEY 3. ZANESVILLE 0. JOHN GLENN 3. CALDWELL 0. For the Muskies, Emma Briggs 10 kills, 5...
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Chandlersville Road Fire
A Chandlersville man is able to escape his home after being awoken by a smoke detector. The fire took place at 8990 Chandlersville Road around 3:30am Thursday. When Wayne Township Fire Department arrived Lieutenant Cody Smith said they were met with heavy fire conditions. Crews made a push to stop the fire and contained the majority of the fire in under 10 minutes.
WHIZ
Buckeye Game Day Watch Party Scholarship Fundraiser for OSU Students
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to get your game face on because this Saturday the Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking off against Michigan State. And since many Buckeye fans aren’t making the trip to East Lansing the Ohio State Alumni Association is hosting a Beat Sparty Watch Party. They’ll also be raffles and auction items all to raise money to support future Buckeyes. Vice President of the Ohio State Alumni Association of Muskingum County Bo Coconis spoke about what the purpose was for having this event.
WHIZ
OAZ Radio Players of the Game
Southeast Ohio saw plenty of great performances on the gridiron in week 7. Today we announced the Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville players of the week. “Orthopedic associates of Zanesville is proud to present Ma’Ke the player of the game this week for his outstanding performance. We look forward to all the area athletes in the upcoming weeks and excited for the football season as we get close to playoffs,” said Lucas Graham, Nurse Practitioner OAZ.
WHIZ
Trail of Treats to Take Place at OUZ/Zane State’s Collegial Woods Trail
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some family-friendly, spooky good fun this weekend, head out to Collegial Woods Trails!. The Muskingum Valley Park District is hosting their annual Trail of Treats tomorrow, October 8th. 29 local businesses will be lined up along the trail on Ohio University-Zanesville’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Glouster Man Killed in Accident
A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
Granville improves to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the LCL. The Blue Devils fall to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in league play. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
WHIZ
Landbank Looking at New Target Area
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting Thursday morning. They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area. Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquency and low property...
WHIZ
Filing Insurance Claims Months After May Hailstorm
ZANESVILLE, Oh – On May 3rd of this year, severe storms produced significant hail, some golf-ball sized or larger, which caused considerable damage across the area, especially to homes and roofs. And nearly 6 months later, insurance claims are still pouring in and homeowners are scrambling to get the...
Comments / 0