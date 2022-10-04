ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
OAC joins Roadside Marker Grant Program to recognize Ohio's folklore

COLUMBUS – Thanks to a new partnership between the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) and William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Ohio communities can now highlight their stories, customs, and traditions through a roadside marker grant program named Legends & Lore. Launched by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2015, the Legends & Lore...
Free Building/Wood Shop

For master craftsman/carpenter or tradesman willing to upgrade mobile homes. West side of Mount Vernon. Building is a bonus, we pay top dollar for quality tradesman. Call 614-620-4321.
Tracy Allen Cooke coming to Miracle of Life Fellowship

MOUNT VERNON – The worldwide ministry of the sack cloth prophet Tracy Allen Cooke, as seen on "It's Supernatural" with Sid Roth, is coming to Miracle Life Fellowship Church. Signs, wonders and miracles. Cooke will be at the church two nights, Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order

MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
Borrow Smart

Borrow Smart. Contact the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs BEFORE you refinance your home or obtain a loan. BEWARE of requests for any large advance payment of fees or insurance. Call the Office of Consumer Affairs toll free at 1-866-278-0003 to learn if the mortgage broker or lender is properly licensed. This notice is a public service announcement of The Mount Vernon News.
LaRose plans stronger election investigation efforts for Ohio

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose plans to create a division of public integrity before the November general election to help counter what he calls a “crisis of confidence” among American voters. The division – which will contain investigation sections for election administration,...
