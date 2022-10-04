Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
Mount Vernon News
Chris Page learned horses in Mount Vernon, made the jump to harness racing success
Chris Page grew up in Mount Vernon riding his bike to work at Mr. Pizza on Martinsburg Road. He drives a much different vehicle at work these days, as he is a sulky driver who won this year’s $641,550 Little Brown Jug, billed as “The Great America Harness Race,” at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Sept. 22.
Mount Vernon News
OAC joins Roadside Marker Grant Program to recognize Ohio's folklore
COLUMBUS – Thanks to a new partnership between the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) and William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Ohio communities can now highlight their stories, customs, and traditions through a roadside marker grant program named Legends & Lore. Launched by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2015, the Legends & Lore...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon photographer from South Africa captures Ohio beauty in new book
Local photographer Lani Edwards decided to publish a book of photographs illustrating the natural beauty of Ohio. The title is “Intimate Ohio.”. The goal was to capture the beauty while it still resonated. "If you live anywhere for any extended amount of time, you tend to become mute to...
Mount Vernon News
Free Building/Wood Shop
For master craftsman/carpenter or tradesman willing to upgrade mobile homes. West side of Mount Vernon. Building is a bonus, we pay top dollar for quality tradesman. Call 614-620-4321.
Mount Vernon News
Tracy Allen Cooke coming to Miracle of Life Fellowship
MOUNT VERNON – The worldwide ministry of the sack cloth prophet Tracy Allen Cooke, as seen on "It's Supernatural" with Sid Roth, is coming to Miracle Life Fellowship Church. Signs, wonders and miracles. Cooke will be at the church two nights, Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order
MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
Mount Vernon News
Borrow Smart
Borrow Smart. Contact the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs BEFORE you refinance your home or obtain a loan. BEWARE of requests for any large advance payment of fees or insurance. Call the Office of Consumer Affairs toll free at 1-866-278-0003 to learn if the mortgage broker or lender is properly licensed. This notice is a public service announcement of The Mount Vernon News.
Mount Vernon News
LaRose plans stronger election investigation efforts for Ohio
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose plans to create a division of public integrity before the November general election to help counter what he calls a “crisis of confidence” among American voters. The division – which will contain investigation sections for election administration,...
