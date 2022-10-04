ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown

New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
BUFFALO, NY
2 charged with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in Hamburg bust

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undercover law enforcement busted two citizens of India trying to get married in Hamburg for a green card. Dishant Patel, 24, and Shweta Patel, 23, who both were living in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time, are facing a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud charge. It’s...
HAMBURG, NY
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
Collegiate Academy Student Earns Perfect Score on AP Exam

Erie's Public Schools and Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy announced that Collegiate Academy student Sahil Jain earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam. Jani is one of only 49 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Macroeconomics Exam. According to the AP...
ERIE, PA
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

