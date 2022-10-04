Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Niagara County: Impacts of new gun laws discussed in Youngstown
New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign 'Grieving Families Act' into law
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to give more help to people who lost family members in the Tops mass shooting and other acts of violence. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is calling on the governor to sign the "Grieving Families Act." New York's wrongful...
erienewsnow.com
Mayor Schember Hopes to Move Forward with Former Miller Bros. Property Purchase
The City of Erie is continuing to eye the potential purchase of the former Miller Bros. property on State St. The former lawn equipment company closed last August after more than 90 years in business. If purchased by the city, the building will be transformed into a new public safety...
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
WIVB
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
New clues in decades-old Chautauqua County ‘Jane Doe’ case
There are some new clues in a nearly 40-year-old case of unidentified woman found murdered in Chautauqua County.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
wrfalp.com
Hotel Lenhart, Neckers General Store Added to NYS Historic Business Preservation Registry
The Hotel Lenhart in Bemus Point and Neckers Company General Store in Clymer have been added to the New York State’s Historic Business Preservation Registry. State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell recently presented the historic business awards to the two businesses. The Historic Business Registry was established...
New York News Reporter Get Hits With Unusual Object
It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
WIVB
2 charged with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in Hamburg bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undercover law enforcement busted two citizens of India trying to get married in Hamburg for a green card. Dishant Patel, 24, and Shweta Patel, 23, who both were living in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time, are facing a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud charge. It’s...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
erienewsnow.com
Collegiate Academy Student Earns Perfect Score on AP Exam
Erie's Public Schools and Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy announced that Collegiate Academy student Sahil Jain earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam. Jani is one of only 49 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Macroeconomics Exam. According to the AP...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
Famous Western New York Town Called “Absolutely Shameful”
It’s hard to believe that anyone would call us “absolutely shameful.” After all, we are known as “The City of Good Neighbors.”. However, one Western New York town is getting slammed after people witnessed some questionable behavior over the weekend, and now it’s getting serious attention on social media.
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
