High school volleyball recaps
Cardington-Lincoln, 15-3, 10-0 in KMAC, topped East Knox (5-12, 1-8), 3-0, by set scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-13, on Oct. 4. Audrey Brininger continued her attacks for the Lady Lions with 14 kills, and Izzy Wickline added 11, with Payton Goodman getting nine kills. Goodman was also a killer at the service line with five aces and a 100% service rate. Alexis Crone also served five aces.
Fredericktown Records Commission meeting
The Fredericktown Records Commission will meet Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:45 pm for the purpose of discussing records management. This meeting will take place at the Fredericktown Municipal Building located at 2 E Sundusky St, Fredericktown, OH.
Danville climbs to No.2 in OHSAA football computer rankings
The Danville Blue Devils led a contingent of eight local teams ranked in the top 20 of their division regions by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). Five local teams were rated in its top 10s and are in strong positions as teams set their sights on postseason play.
OAC joins Roadside Marker Grant Program to recognize Ohio's folklore
COLUMBUS – Thanks to a new partnership between the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) and William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Ohio communities can now highlight their stories, customs, and traditions through a roadside marker grant program named Legends & Lore. Launched by the Pomeroy Foundation in 2015, the Legends & Lore...
Loudonville FFA offers students low-interest loans for special projects
Applications for special low-interest loans of up to $500 to help FFA students at Danville and other area high schools are due Oct. 1. According to a Loudonville FFA press release, the loans were designed to promote Supervised Agricultural Experience projects that develop agribusiness skills alongside leadership abilities. Active FFA...
Knox homeowners offered help fixing, replacing home sewage systems
Homeowners in Knox County who cannot afford to deal with failing septic systems may find the financial assistance they need from a $150,000 award to Knox County Public Health. According to a news release, the Ohio EPA awarded Knox County Public Health $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for repairing and replacing low-income property owners’ household sewage treatment systems.
A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
Apple Hill Orchard
16780 Upper Fred-Amity Rd. Jonathon, Cortland, McIntosh, Pixie Crunch, Jonagold, Fuji and Honeycrisp. Jonalicious, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Pixie Crunch and.
Community Calendar
Knox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-399-8008. WHERE: KnoxHealth.com. WHEN: Ongoing. You Can Quit Tobacco cessation support group. Enrollment fee of $10 includes 8 weeks of nicotine patches/gum/lozenges...
Mid-season focus: Football teams take stock at halfway point
High school football has passed the midpoint of the season, and several local teams have learned a great deal about who they are and where they are headed down the stretch. As a team evolves, new insights emerge through the season. Some take coaches by surprise, while others confirm expectations.
