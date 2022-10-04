Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement
Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation
After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
Buccaneers defense catches another lucky break with Falcons news
After the Buccaneers defense was shredded by one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Falcons should be a bit of a different story. The Buccaneers defense needed a break after the embarrassment at home last weekend. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to do everything they wanted...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers: Report
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple sources.
thecomeback.com
Wild conspiracy theory explains Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen drama
Since the previous NFL season ended, we have seen Tom Brady end his historic NFL career by retiring, then decide to un-retire, return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seeming a little different, disappear mysteriously during training camp, and end up in the gossip rags as his marriage to Gisele Bündchen fell apart, all while his body seemed to break down under the weight of playing at the age of 45.
Colin Cowherd Has A Theory On Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring
Tom Brady has nothing left to prove in his NFL career. But for some reason, he simply won't retire. FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why. Earlier this week, Brady made a stunning admission about play in the NFL right now. In short, he thinks a lot of "poor quality of football" is being ...
NBC Sports
Sunday’s Buccaneers home game isn’t sold out
For Buccaneers fans, Tom Brady fatigue may already be setting in. Via the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, the upcoming Tampa Bay home game isn’t sold out. Official game tickets — not re-sale seats — remain available for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. It will be the third straight home game for the Bucs, who are 0-2 this season in the stadium where they won Super Bowl LV.
MAILBAG: Brown's Job Security, Returning Transfers?, Hoops Glue Guy + More
Answering some more questions from the fans during the bye week.
Yardbarker
Fan suing Patriots Hall of Fame for $1 million over damaged Tom Brady autographed flag
A New England Patriots fan is suing the team's Hall of Fame for $1 million after he claims it damaged Tom Brady's autograph on an American flag. According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, the flag had flown over old Foxboro Stadium during the 2001 season (the year Brady made his first ever start) and was signed by the quarterback several years later.
