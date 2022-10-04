Twins play the White Sox looking to break road losing streak

Minnesota Twins (77-83, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (80-80, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Twins +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 36-43 in home games and 80-80 overall. The White Sox have a 47-20 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota has a 77-83 record overall and a 31-48 record on the road. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Twins are ahead 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 17 home runs while slugging .433. A.J. Pollock is 10-for-30 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .315 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .191 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Arraez: day-to-day (hamstring), Sandy Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.