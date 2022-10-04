ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago Cubs (73-87, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (61-99, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has gone 32-47 in home games and 61-99 overall. The Reds are 46-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 73-87 overall and 36-43 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Cubs are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 14 home runs while slugging .385. Stuart Fairchild is 6-for-28 with a double over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .280 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 22 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. Ian Happ is 12-for-37 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .178 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise’s postseason drought to eight years. Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues. Alfredo Amezaga will return as the team’s first base coach after joining the Tigers’ coaching staff late in the season and Gary Jones, who coached first base in 2022, will move to third base or to assist the team defensively.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

