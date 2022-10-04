Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Attitude Launches EWG Verified Skin Care Line, Oceanly
Attitude has launched Oceanly, a line of 19 solid, 100% plastic-free, entirely Environment Working Group (EWG) Verified skin care, including cleansers, serums, creams, masks and sunscreens. The products are packaged in a push-up format made of biodegradable and FSC-certified cardboard. Oceanly features ingredients such as phytoglycogen, stabilized and encapsulated vitamin...
gcimagazine.com
18.21 Man Made Launches Prohibition-inspired Scents
18.21 Man Made, a personal grooming brand for men inspired by Prohibition-era bootlegging, has released several new scents. Sweet Tobacco Elixir 13 is developed with Procapil, an ingredient that targets the main causes of hair loss, is a leave-on hair and scalp treatment for fine and thinning hair. It offers scent notes of dark-toned vanilla, manuka honey, sweet tobacco and exotic woods.
gcimagazine.com
Presperse Corporation Joins Fragrance Creators Association
Fragrance Creators Association has announced that Presperse Corporation has joined its membership of more than 60 large, medium and small businesses spanning the fragrance supply chain, from ingredient suppliers to fragrance houses to consumer product companies. A player in sustainability, research, green chemistry and more, Presperse provides specialty ingredients to...
Comments / 0