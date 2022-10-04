18.21 Man Made, a personal grooming brand for men inspired by Prohibition-era bootlegging, has released several new scents. Sweet Tobacco Elixir 13 is developed with Procapil, an ingredient that targets the main causes of hair loss, is a leave-on hair and scalp treatment for fine and thinning hair. It offers scent notes of dark-toned vanilla, manuka honey, sweet tobacco and exotic woods.

