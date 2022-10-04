ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Man who killed friend in standoff gets 11 years minimum in prison

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

IDAHO FALLS — A man who shot and killed his friend during a standoff in 2019 was sentenced to prison Monday.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Marshall Hendricks, 32, of Rigby, to a minimum of 11 years in prison with an indeterminate period of 25 years, for a potential total of 36 years. He was also sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hendricks also will be required to pay $12,886.40 in fines and fees, with more potential costs to be determined through restitution.

Hendricks apologized to the family of Rory Neddo, the victim, during sentencing.

“Words can’t describe how sorry I am for all of this,” Hendricks said. “I didn’t want any of this to happen.”

Neddo and Hendricks had met in jail before the shooting, which occurred at a residence just outside Idaho Falls, and become friends. Hendricks said they promised each other to quit drugs and stay clean once they were released, but Neddo reportedly continued to use drugs.

Hendricks previously had argued the shooting was in self defense, saying Neddo had come to his residence to fight after learning Hendricks was having a relationship with Neddo’s ex-girlfriend.

The case went to trial and a jury found Hendricks guilty of second-degree murder, but acquitted him of aggravated assault. He had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm before the trial.

Neddo’s mother and daughter both gave victim impact statements during sentencing expressing forgiveness.

“Marshall, I forgive you,” said Kerry Wessells, Neddo’s mother. “You are a good person.”

Neddo’s daughter described Hendricks as a father figure who had supported her.

“He made the wrong choice, but he will always have a spot in my heart,” she said.

Defense Attorney Allen Browning asked that Hendricks receive the minimum sentence allowed by law of 10 years in prison. He cited several of the same arguments he gave in Hendricks’ defense during the trial, that his client believed Neddo was coming over to seriously hurt or kill him and that Hendricks acted in self defense.

Browning put the blame for the situation on Neddo, who was reportedly high and had made threats to Hendricks before arriving outside his home.

“This is not a case where someone has gone out looking for trouble,” Browning said.

Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey countered that a jury had already found Browning’s arguments unconvincing.

“Frankly, the jury didn’t believe that interpretation of the facts or they wouldn’t have convicted Mr. Hendricks,” Dewey said.

Witnesses gave contradictory statements about how aggressive Neddo was when he arrived. Hendricks said Neddo dared him to shoot when Hendricks pulled out his gun. Hendricks said he told Neddo, “Let’s talk about this,” but another witness said it was Neddo who asked to talk.

Hendricks reportedly discussed shooting Neddo if he arrived. Neddo reportedly had a gun and a knife in the car when his brother drove him to the residence, but did not draw those weapons during the confrontation.

Dewey also said Hendricks had several prior felony convictions, though not for violent crimes.

Watkins told Hendricks the long indeterminate sentence, which was greater than Dewey had requested, was due in part to these prior convictions.

Watkins said Hendricks’ mistakes began before the confrontation when he decided to keep an illegal gun while on probation, a weapon that was ironically given to him by Neddo.

“There very much was a way out of this without taking a life,” Watkins said.

