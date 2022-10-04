Read full article on original website
Related
Target Deal Days Begins October 6 – Here Are the Deals You Can Grab Now
The holiday shopping season seems to begin sooner each year. Early birds looking to get a jump on December gift-giving can save on everything from electronics to toys. And if you're decorating your...
9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October
This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
5 Things We’re Still Geeking Out About After the Made By Google Event
Another week, another big announcement from a tech company. It’s that time of the season when companies announce their fall lineup. Last week it was Amazon, then the week before that was Apple. This time, however, it was Google’s turn to be under the spotlight. Even though we weren’t totally going in blind about the new products, especially given how they were teased back in May during Google I/O 2022, we now have all the details about the new Pixel devices. We’ll admit that we’re still excited about the gadgets, but we can’t overlook the other non-hardware related stuff that Google...
Comments / 0