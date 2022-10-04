Read full article on original website
Haitian police fire tear gas as thousands protest against government
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Police in Haiti fired tear gas on Monday at thousands of protesters marching in the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince, against Prime Minister Ariel Henry's government and its handling of crippling fuel shortages and soaring prices.
Woman in charge of bogus 'referendum' on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine is killed alongside her husband in one of two 'double-executions' targeting Putin cronies
The woman in charge of Putin's 'bogus referendum' which would see citizens in occupied Ukraine vote on whether to join the Russian Federation was killed today in an evident sabotage attack. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in Berdyansk in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and had been preparing to implement...
International Business Times
Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan
At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Russia warns US will be dragged into war if they give Ukraine more missiles as Putin, Xi & Iran meet in new Axis of Evil
RUSSIA has warned the United States it will be dragged into a war by arming Ukraine with better missiles. It comes as Vladimir Putin is meeting fellow tyrants Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi at a "dictators' club" meeting. Putin and Xi met on the...
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central Asia is a version of rock-paper-scissors. Russia employs military power, Turkey along with moderate Islam...
Woman, 22, dies after being ‘beaten into a coma by Iran’s feared morality police’ for ‘wearing hijab wrongly’
A YOUNG woman has been beaten to death by Iran's morality police for failing to comply with the country's strict hijab rules, it has been alleged. Mahsa Amini, 22, was declared brain dead after she was reportedly beaten into a coma by the police on on Tuesday. The young woman...
Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem
A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Fifth Iranian paramilitary member killed as president warns protesters will be dealt with 'decisively'
A fifth member of an Iranian volunteer paramilitary group died Sunday after clashing with what state media called "rioters and thugs," as the country's President Ebrahim Raisi warned that protesters would be dealt with "decisively" after days of nationwide unrest.
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
Another Putin Ally Dead After ‘Suffocating’ on Business Trip
Another top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has died this week, this time of an alleged “stroke” while on a business trip in the village of Roshchino in Russia’s far east region. Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin, 68, was editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda. According...
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says
Iranian security forces arrested a woman after a photo of her and another woman eating at a Tehran restaurant without their head scarves was widely circulated online, her family said Friday. The photo emerged Wednesday showing the two women having breakfast at a cafe that, like most coffeehouses in Iran, is traditionally patronized by men.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
US spy planes appear to be monitoring a Russian enclave in Europe, possibly looking for signs of nuclear weapons activity
Flight-trackers have spotted US surveillance plans flying near Kaliningrad, a Russian territory in Europe separate from the rest of the country.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort
The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
