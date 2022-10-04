ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
CALABASAS, CA
Cinemablend

Kanye West Signs His Sixth Lawyer In Ongoing Kim Kardashian Divorce

Amid combative divorce proceedings with ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has moved forward with hiring his sixth divorce lawyer. This comes after West’s previous lawyer, Samantha Spector, stepped away from the case, citing an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” West seems to have trouble hanging onto legal representation, which is preventing the divorce from being settled. However, the rapper seemingly hired heavy-hitters, so this may be a sign that the former couple is a step closer to finalizing their uncoupling.
RadarOnline

'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set

Kanye West has responded to the lawsuit filed by a production company that claims the rapper owes them $7 million. In the response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ye made it clear — he wants the suit filed by Phantom Labs dismissed and denies he owes the company anything because it "failed to perform the services" it's suing for.
Popculture

Kanye West Puts Key Business Relationship in Jeopardy After Latest Controversy

Adidas has now officially placed Kanye West's partnership "under review," as a result of the rapper's latest "White Lives Matter" shirt scandal. "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review," the company announced in a statement Thursday, per CNBC. "We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period." In response to Adidas' statement, West, 45, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, "F—ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS."
