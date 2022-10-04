Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian WORKED With Bill & Hillary Clinton To Make Him 'Read From Democrat Script'
Kanye West revealed his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, worked together alongside Bill and Hillary Clinton to make the rapper “read from the Democrat script,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking allegation came Thursday night as the 45-year-old Donda rapper and fashion designer spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during an...
Popculture
Kanye West Makes Massive Move in Multi-Billion-Dollar Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is gearing up for his divorce from Kim Kardashian. TMZ reported that he made a significant move in their divorce proceedings by hiring a new lawyer. According to the publication, West hired the same attorney who represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates. West has hired...
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptopotato.com
EMAX Token Skyrockets 95% After Kim Kardashian Agreed to Pay the $1.26 Million SEC Fine
Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million agreement with the SEC caused EMAX token to explode by a whopping 95% daily. Yesterday, the renowned model, businesswoman, and one of the most popular people on social media – Kim Kardashian – made the crypto headlines by agreeing to pay $1.26 million to promote Ethereum Max (EMAX).
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Kanye West Signs His Sixth Lawyer In Ongoing Kim Kardashian Divorce
Amid combative divorce proceedings with ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has moved forward with hiring his sixth divorce lawyer. This comes after West’s previous lawyer, Samantha Spector, stepped away from the case, citing an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” West seems to have trouble hanging onto legal representation, which is preventing the divorce from being settled. However, the rapper seemingly hired heavy-hitters, so this may be a sign that the former couple is a step closer to finalizing their uncoupling.
'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set
Kanye West has responded to the lawsuit filed by a production company that claims the rapper owes them $7 million. In the response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ye made it clear — he wants the suit filed by Phantom Labs dismissed and denies he owes the company anything because it "failed to perform the services" it's suing for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review
FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas (ADSGn.DE) on Thursday said it has put under review its business partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.
Popculture
Kanye West Puts Key Business Relationship in Jeopardy After Latest Controversy
Adidas has now officially placed Kanye West's partnership "under review," as a result of the rapper's latest "White Lives Matter" shirt scandal. "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review," the company announced in a statement Thursday, per CNBC. "We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period." In response to Adidas' statement, West, 45, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, "F—ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS."
Comments / 0