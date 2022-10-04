Read full article on original website
Related
"I Did The Opposite": People Are Revealing Realistic Dating And Safety Tips That First-Time Daters Should Follow At All Costs, And I Appreciate Their Honesty
"This will save time on meeting with people."
Walter Hill on Returning to the Genre He Loves Most
If you were an action fan in the 1970s, ’80s, or ’90s, one of the great pleasures of filmgoing was the experience, every year or two, of a new Walter Hill movie. No one else was really making movies like him, and no one had before; although his morally and philosophically oriented genre pictures owed something to the Westerns of Howard Hawks and the existential crime films of Jean-Pierre Melville, they weren’t really the same. Films like “The Driver,” “The Warriors,” and “48 Hours” were somehow both more heightened in their mythological resonances and more realistic in their behavior than...
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Didn't Stand For Will Smith At The Oscars, And Mila Explained Why
"Not standing, to me, was a no-brainer."
Deadpool 3 starts filming in January 2023, leak reveals
The past few months have been filled with MCU news, including Ryan Reynolds’ confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The long-awaited sequel will see Reynolds and Jackman join forces for the first time since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the film, but the latest issue of Production Weekly reveals that filming starts in just a few months.
Comments / 0