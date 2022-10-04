ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Jets#American Football#Nflpa#Unc
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit

The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bündchen appears officially done with Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been in the news this season for as much off the field as he has been on it. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly delivered an ultimatum to Brady before the season: Saying this would be his last season if he wanted to stay married.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows Why Tom Brady Isn't Retiring

We've learned this year that Tom Brady is so eager to keep playing football that he would literally put his own marriage at risk for the opportunity. While that may seem baffling to most people, Colin Cowherd thinks he knows why. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips Into Broncos QB Russell Wilson After Bad Loss

The Denver Broncos have suffered some awful defeats through the first five weeks of the 2022 season. The latest came on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, as the Broncos lost an embarrassing game, 12-9. It was a record-setting performance for ineptitude, as the Colts and Broncos each passed...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy