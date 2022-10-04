Read full article on original website
Montreal’s vegan festival is back and bringing magical tofu to downtown this weekend
Magic tofu? Shredded mushroom tacos? Sessions on Afro-veganism, homesteading and vegan eco-feminism?. The two-day Montreal Vegan Festival in downtown Montreal is back and has all of this and more. What is the Montreal Vegan Festival?. The 9th edition of Montreal Vegan Festival celebrates all things plant-based. Expect kiosks with vegan...
The Walsh Bay Arts Precinct Open Day
If you’ve been curious about the recently opened Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, the city’s newest cultural precinct, this is your chance to explore it for free at this wet-weather-friendly event for all ages. This weekend for one day only on Saturday, October 8 (10am-4pm), a free public program...
Sydney Theatre Company returns to full strength for the 2023 Season
If the upcoming 2023 STC slate seems overwhelming, perhaps it’s because of this: this is the first full season announcement since the beginning of the pandemic. Until now, the vagaries of the Covid crisis had made forward planning a challenging prospect at best, but now STC can unveil a spectacular selection of works: 16 productions encompassing six world premieres and four new commissions. Theatremakers and writers of the caliber of Wesley Enoch, Andrew Upton, Anchuli Felicia King, Aleshea Harris, and Ella Hickson all have upcoming productions under the STC banner, attracting spectacular casts that include Sigrid Thornton, Don Hany, Zahra Newman, John Bell, Justine Clarke and – returning to the stage following a 25-year absence – Claudia Karvan. It’s going to be a bumper year for theatre fans.
5 things to pack for your fall getaways from Boston
Fall is in full swing here in Boston. That means that many of us will be packing up for a weekend away. Whether you are headed up north for some leaf peeping or on a fun escape a little more far flung, packing the right things can make or break your trip. We spoke with Diego Abba, the CEO of italist, which is a luxury fashion website where shoppers can pick up designer goods at prices much closer to their European sticker, and he gave us the top items the stylish traveler should have in their suitcase this season. Here are his top picks for Boston travelers heading out this fall.
The best places to fly to from Boston this fall
We are lucky in Boston; we have an international airport just 10 minutes from downtown. So, while we all know that Boston is at its prime in the fall, if you are itching for a weekend away there are so many amazing destinations within reach. Here are a few of our top picks for international getaways from Boston that are worth booking this fall.
Time Out Market is coming to Cape Town!
Big news for anyone who cares about eating great food in amazing places: we’re opening a Time Out Market in Cape Town. And it’s due to open… really soon!. If you don’t know about Time Out Market, here’s the idea. We pick out the best chefs, bartenders and cultural goings-on from one of the world’s greatest cities. Then we bring them all together under one roof to create an IRL tasting menu of the very best stuff the city has to offer. We started with Time Out Market Lisbon in 2014, and since then we’ve opened in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai (with Porto, Prague, Abu Dhabi, Osaka and some other very cool cities in the pipeline).
Legendary Oxford Street gay club Arq is teasing a return
There have been whispers in Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community lately that one of the Pink Mile’s most notorious nightclubs could be making a return. Passersby have noted work going on inside the building, and advertisements for staff have been spotted. This morning, Arq Sydney pretty much confirmed these rumours with a mysterious post on the club’s Instagram account. After more than a year of tumbleweeds, the brief black-and-gold video simply contains the club’s logo followed by the words “coming soon”. Well, that’s enough to get us planning our outfits and firing up the group chat!
The all-new electric Boris Bikes have launched in London
Santander Cycles (AKA Boris Bikes, nicknamed after the star of the 1931 James Whale film of ‘Frankenstein’, south Londoner Boris Karloff) have been on our streets for a whole decade. Remember when they were blue with the Barclays logo? But if you’ve ever ridden one of the hulking city monsters in their ten years of existence, then you’ll know that they’re built for anything but speed. Serious cyclists wouldn’t dare put their feet to the pedals of a Boris Bike due to their clunky, unsophisticated riding experience.
London is only the SIXTH worst city in the world for commuters
Whether it’s having someone’s armpit shoved in your face as you’re squashed into a tube carriage like a sardine, or waiting for ever for a bus that mysteriously never arrives, we all know that commuting in London can be frustrating. Now there’s actually concrete evidence to prove it, because London has been ranked as the sixth worst city in the world for commuters.
A terrifying SAW immersive experience is coming to London this month
Back in the summer, it was announced that a terrifying new interactive experience based on the ‘SAW’ films would be opening in London come Halloween. Now ‘SAW: The Experience’ is nearly here, and more details of this bloodcurdling night of team-building fun and games have been revealed.
It’s official: these are the best bars in the world right now
The World’s 50 Best Bars awards are an essential event in the yearly boozing calendar, and the 2022 edition, held last night (October 4) in Barcelona, reveals a ranking as international and varied as ever. Topping the list this year was Paradiso in Barcelona, which was up from third...
