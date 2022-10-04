Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
Witcher fans are wary of three big games coming in just six years
Nobody's sure if CD Projekt can deliver on three Witcher games in such a short span
techunwrapped.com
The Witcher 4: the Polaris project will not be revealed before 2025 minimum
The Witcher 4, codenamed Polaris, won’t be unveiled until at least 2025. This is in any case what assured Adam Kicinski, co-CEO of CD Projekt RED, to the investors of the company during a call. As you may know, CD Projekt RED made a major announcement this October 5,...
NME
‘Persona 3 Portable’ and ‘Persona 4 Golden’ to be released in January
With Persona 5 Royal launching on Xbox, Switch and PC on October 21, the release for the ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden has been announced. In a tweet, Atlus announced that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be released on January 19. There was no new footage released, with the tweet only being accompanied by the logo for each game, but the release of the games on modern consoles will be welcomed by fans who’ve been waiting eagerly since the announcement in June.
dexerto.com
Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know
EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game. The Need For Speed franchise has adorned...
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
Call of Duty pre-order deal – get Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 and Xbox at 15% off now
Pick up the latest Call of Duty across PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X / S at the lowest price going
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
CD Projekt putting hundreds of developers on Cyberpunk 2077 sequel
CD Projekt Red are clearly hoping to bank on Cyberpunk 2077’s comeback success. Earlier this week, they surprised us all by announcing a sequel, codenamed ‘Project Orion’. It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 launched as a glitch-ridden mess that was later saved by a major new-gen patch, which is a fact that has fans all saying the same thing.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ sequel reportedly in the works
Sledgehammer Games is working on a sequel to Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare, it is being reported. According to insider Ralph Valve, Sledgehammer will revisit the futuristic combat of Advanced Warfare (2014) following the relatively poor performance of its latest title from the series, 2021’s Call Of Duty: Vanguard.
epicstream.com
Is High Water Based on a True Story?
Netflix's latest show is based on the massive flooding that affected Germany and Poland in July 1997. The show, entitled High Water (or Wielka Woda in Polish), is a fictional retelling of the events that caused the dead of over 100 individuals and billions of dollars in damage. Here's what...
happygamer.com
The Rumors Of A Remaster In Horizon: Zero Dawn Have Enraged Fans Of The Dark Fantasy Beast-Slaying Game Bloodborne
Fans of Bloodborne are understandably upset that PlayStation and FromSoftware have kept them in the dark about the rumored impending Horizon Zero Dawn remaster. Fans of FromSoftware’s games have long wished that Bloodborne would get the same upscaled treatment and PC adaptation as the first few games in the developer’s Dark Souls series, which have remained incredibly popular despite the passage of time.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC
All or most of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps are said to be returning
techaiapp.com
Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer to Be Released at Nintendo Direct This Week
Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer release date is here — with the Chris Pratt film getting its own Nintendo Direct event. On Tuesday, Nintendo announced an exclusive presentation for the hotly-awaited animated film made by Illumination Entertainment, best known for the Despicable Me franchise. The event will be live across Nintendo’s official YouTube channels on October 7 at 1:35am IST in India /October 6 at 1:05am PT in the US. As part of the promotion, Nintendo also dropped a Super Mario Bros. movie poster, starring the titular video game icon.
Brazil approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard purchase, says it won't defend 'particular interests of specific competitors'
Brazil's economic defence council says it exists to defend the market, not specific companies. Brazil has become the second country after Saudi Arabia (opens in new tab) to wave through Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In a decision released yesterday, the country's Administrative Council for Economic Defence (CADE) approved the merger (opens in new tab) "without restriction," clearing the way for the deal to proceed in Brazil.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above Free Online
Cast: Wu Nien-Jen Xiang Hong Cing-Soong Lai Nolay Piho. Documenting Taiwan from an aerial perspective offering a glimpse of Taiwan's natural beauty as well as the effect of human activities and urbanization on our environment. Is Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Beyond Beauty: Taiwan...
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream A Hero in his Slippers Free Online
Cast: Vasilis Logothetidis Ilia Livykou Nitsa Tsaganea Sonia Zoidou Lavrentis Dianellos. A veteran general, living poorly but honestly with his wife and his daughter, is visited by his future son-in-law who informs him that he is going to immigrate to Australia. On the same day, his cousin Apostolos pays him a visit as well and tells him that the government intending to honor him has decided to construct his statue and place it at the small square in front of his house.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Two Heads Are Better Than None Free Online
Cast: Kenan Thompson Kel Mitchell Milton Berle Time Winters Bonnie Hellman. Two Heads Are Better Than None also known as Kenan & Kel: The Movie is a 2000 American made-for-television film that stars the cast of the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel. It is the last feature film of comic legend Milton Berle.
IGN
New Crash Bandicoot Announcement Teased For Game Awards via Wumpa Pizza
A new Crash Bandicoot game could be announced at The Game Awards if a recent promotional teaser turns out to be accurate. Influencers have been receiving gifts promoting the upcoming Steam release of Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time. This gift is what looks like a pizza box with labels highlighting Crash 4's October 18 PC release date. But a small detail tucked away on the box seems to be teasing an additional announcement.
