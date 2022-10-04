ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan Sues Patriots HOF After It Allegedly Ruins $1 Million Tom Brady Signed Flag

A man is suing the New England Patriots Hall of Fame ... claiming it ruined his one-of-a-kind, Tom Brady signed American flag -- costing him potentially over $1 MILLION. The guy's name is Daniel Vitale ... and he says in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, that back in early 2020, he acquired a flag that had been autographed by the G.O.A.T.
Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million To Box After Practice Punch Video

Draymond Green proved he can throw a mean punch ... and Jake Paul's already drooling over the Warriors star's potential -- saying he'd pay $10 MILLION to get the 4-time champ in the boxing ring ASAP. TMZ Sports obtained video of 32-year-old Green knocking teammate Jordan Poole to the ground...
