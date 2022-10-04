ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Comments / 0

Related
capeandislands.org

The New Wellfleetians

It was a perfect mid-September day, the kind we wait for after the summer crowds have left, feeling that it is almost a reward for having put up with the madness of August, the death-defying traffic on Route 6, the inflationary prices of everything from gas to gelato. I parked...
WELLFLEET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Nantucket, MA
Business
Nantucket, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
capecod.com

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
capeandislands.org

Ending bias

On The Point, we discuss unintentional bias: what is it, why does it occur, and most importantly how can we move toward a place where bias is eliminated?. Joining us is Jessica Nordell, award-winning author and science writer known for blending rigorous science with compassionate humanity. Last year she published a book titled The End of Bias: A Beginning, How We Eliminate Unconscious Bias and Create A More Just World. Mindy Todd hosts this interview.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod

Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

MassDOT presents bridge replacement options

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and engineering consultants, held a public meeting on Monday, 10/3/22, at Fairhaven High School to present options for replacing the Fairhaven-New Bedford swing bridge, and to receive public comment on the project. About 65 people attended in person, including all five Fairhaven...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Skyward#Asteroid#Cai
1420 WBSM

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth Fire Department announces passing of former Firefighter Ralph Costa

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of former Firefighter Ralph Costa who served the District from 1969-1980. Ralph was known by many of his fellow firefighters as a workhorse around a fire scene always willing to go to the roof with his axe in hand. Around the station Ralph was always quick with a joke laughing along the way.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Cat Returned to Shelter & Hopes for Second Chance at Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Our mission of getting animals adopted continues. When it comes to animals, there are hundreds of them on the SouthCoast waiting for a forever place to call home. The goal of Wet Nose Wednesday is to unite these loving animals with the perfect family, and this week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven where a loving cat is ready to meet you.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Truro man who set his mother on fire dies in New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail

A Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother and setting her on fire has died in a South Coast jail. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced Saturday that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Joseph Abboud is Hiring in New Bedford

Tailored Brands helps people love they way they look and feel for their most important moments. Starting pay of $15.25 Opportunity to earn up to $24 an hour with piecework. Willing to train, no experience necessary. Habla Espanol. Fala Portugues. Apply in person at 689 Belleville Ave New Bedford, MA...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis

DENNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dennis shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 134 at Setucket Road. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 134 was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by […] The post Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy