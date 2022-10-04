FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday. Through four weeks, the Lions are averaging an NFL-high 35 points and a league-high 437 yards per game. But even 45 points wasn’t enough to beat Seattle at Ford Field last week, dropping Detroit to 1-3 as it tries to avoid a fifth straight season with at least 10 losses. “We are as good as your record says (we) are,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “So maybe we’ve done some good things that reflect otherwise in some areas, but at the same time, it’s been three games not good enough, and one that was.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO