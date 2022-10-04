Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car accident in Yates County
YATES, N.Y. – On Friday Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road, for a report of a car accident with injuries. Investigators found that Tyge E. Johnson was traveling southbound when he rounded a curve in the road and lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the car, Edward J. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyge E. Johnson was treated for minor injures on the scene and released. He was given a traffic ticket and will appear in Italy Town Court at a later date.
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Ithaca man charged with stealing car, issuing bad check
An Ithaca man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and issuing a bad check in two separate incidents over the summer, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office announced.
WETM
Three arrested after burglary on West Water Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested three individuals for breaking into an apartment on West Water Street on October 7. Police responded to a multi-unit residence at the 500 block of W. Water Street for a reported burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers learned from another tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units and were still inside.
NewsChannel 36
Three People Arrested After Burglary in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested three people after a report of a burglary in progress. According to EPD, the incident took place at the 500 block of West Water Street. Police say they learned from a tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units...
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested for Roles in Burglary and Fraudulent Check Scheme
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged role in a burglary and fraudulent check scheme this past summer. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department, Joshua Payne was arrested in connection to a July 25th burglary at the Autoworks in Dryden. Payne also faces...
Police looking for Target scooter thief
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Investigating Shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - For the second time in two nights, Elmira police are investigating gunshots in the city, this time on the east side. Officers were called to the area of Linden Place and Oak Street at about 11:15 PM Thursday night. There, they found a home that had been sprayed with bullets.
2 teens arrested in 5-person Elmira burglary
Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Arrest Man After Finding Illegal Handgun Inside a Car
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira Police arrested a Pennsylvania man after a traffic stop that resulted in officers finding an illegal hand-gun inside a car. According to EPD, on Tuesday at around 3:20 in the morning, police conducted a traffic stop on College avenue and west Thurston Street. Police say they saw the driver acting nervous reaching around in the car.
New bar in Elmira offering free rides home to combat the issue of drinking and driving
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re out, and your designated driver has one too many drinks, at most bars, you would be out of a ride. But not at Pick’s Pub! The new bar in Elmira is making sure its customers get home safely through a partnership with a local taxi service. “If we’re going […]
WOLF
Police search for Walmart theft suspect
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY - WOLF — The Athens Township Police Department is investigating a series of retail thefts and is currently on the lookout for one suspect. Police say that on September 22nd, the pictured male suspect removed a drone and pudding valued at $264 from the Walmart on Elmira Street in Sayre, Bradford County.
whcuradio.com
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
Tompkins County Sheriff warns of increase in animal tranquilizer overdoses in people
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is warning of an increase in the use of an animal tranquilizer in people, which doesn't respond to Narcan.
Elmira Heights man arrested on obstruction charge
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights man has been arrested after police responded to a domestic incident over the weekend, according to the Elmira Heights Police Department. Kerrick Duchy, 26, was arrested on October 2, 2022, after EPHD was called to a domestic incident on East McCanns Blvd. According to police, Duchy was […]
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County
An Elmira man arrested earlier this year as a fugitive from justice out of Bradford County has been arrested again on the same charge.
