Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
therealdeal.com
Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children
Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. “This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from […]
Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding
NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
papermag.com
Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors
From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams’ Flashy Bishop Friend is Slum Landlord Evicting Low-Income Tenants
A Gucci-loving Brooklyn bishop, who was robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry in a caught-on-video heist, is a slum landlord evicting several low-income tenants from properties he owns in Connecticut, according to tenants and public records. Lamor Whitehead, 44, a convicted felon who has described Mayor Eric Adams as...
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist suing Mount Sinai for allegedly refusing to leave building he plans to convert to ASC
Gastroenterologist Shawn Khodadadian, MD, owner of a three-story building housing Mount Sinai's Heart Institute in New York City, is suing the health system for $596,000 in alleged unpaid rent, Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Mount Sinai's Heart Institute first subleased the space in 2013 for $19,144 a month, according to...
Straphangers flee subway after passenger uses pepper spray in fight at Union Square: Police
Police say one passenger pepper-sprayed the other, which resulted in people trying to flee the train and the station.
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
