From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO