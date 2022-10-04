ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel

Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children

Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
BROOKLYN, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Adams declares New York City state of emergency on migrant influx

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday over New York City’s struggle to keep up with the influx of thousands of migrants while imploring both federal and state lawmakers to provide urgent aid. “This is an ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Adams during a 15-minute address streamed from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding

NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
papermag.com

Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors

From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY

