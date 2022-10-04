ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQjSw_0iLq5Jyp00

Once again, the NFL schedule makers are handing us another gift of a fantasy football matchup — a theme early this season. We got Lamar Jackson versus Josh Allen, the Ravens vs. the Bills, last week, and while the weather kind of mucked up the final stat lines for almost everyone involved, we have a chance to remedy that in Week 5. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel up to Baltimore to face those aforementioned Ravens — and it doesn't look like the weather will be much of an issue as of this writing.

We could do much worse for a Sunday night game.

The primetime game in Week 5 will give us a matchup between the No. 1-scoring fantasy quarterback and the No. 8 signal caller on that list. Lamar Jackson and his Ravens will take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in what should be a game with plenty of fireworks (unlike most AFC North matchups in previous seasons).

Burrow, armed with elite weapons like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, has been steadily on the rise ever since a relatively slow start to his season. In fact, Burrow has finished among the top-10 fantasy quarterback scorers the last two weeks after not coming close in the first two weeks of the season.

There isn't much to say about Lamar on the other side of the field. He's been an absolute cheat code at the position, putting up both QB1 and RB1 numbers this season. Just incredible.

Who will come out on top in Week 5 of the fantasy season?

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 5!

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

Lions' No. 1 offense aiming to pounce on reeling Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Detroit Lions haven’t had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn’t come as easily. The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday. Through four weeks, the Lions are averaging an NFL-high 35 points and a league-high 437 yards per game. But even 45 points wasn’t enough to beat Seattle at Ford Field last week, dropping Detroit to 1-3 as it tries to avoid a fifth straight season with at least 10 losses. “We are as good as your record says (we) are,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “So maybe we’ve done some good things that reflect otherwise in some areas, but at the same time, it’s been three games not good enough, and one that was.”
DETROIT, MI
WDBO

NFLPA asks league to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games

As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game If they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
NFL
WDBO

NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend's games. The players' union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WDBO

Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has been away from his new team since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDBO

Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries

The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy