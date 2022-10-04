ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt Does Not Sound Like Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer

When the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog animated movie premiered, fans freaked out. Whoever appeared in that trailer was not Sonic the Hedgehog. And they freaked out so loudly that Paramount actually decided to delay the movie and make the character look more like the version of the critter from the games. It all worked out; Sonic looked better, the movie was a hit, and got a sequel.
James Cameron Has Already Shot the First Part of ‘Avatar 4’

There’s really never been a film franchise quite like what’s about to happen with Avatar. Some studios have taken on a chance on making two sequels back-to-back; the last two Back to the Futures were shot that way, as were the first two Matrix sequels. But James Cameron isn’t making two Avatar sequels back to back; he’s making four back to back to back to back. And while the first of these movies, Avatar: The Way of Water, doesn’t even debut until December, Cameron has already shot a significant portion of the fourth film — which isn’t even scheduled to open in theaters under the best circumstances for another four years.
‘Knives Out’ Sequel To Play in Theaters Before Hitting Netflix

As a general rule, Netflix and the biggest theater chains do not get along well. And why would they? They are essentially competitors; Netflix wants you to stay home and watch Netflix all the time, which is sort of against the ethos of movie theaters, which require you to leave the house to enjoy their goods and services. While Netflix has released some of its bigger movies to select theaters, mostly arthouses and smaller indie chains, their titles have essentially never played in the bigger multiplexes around the country.
Does Taylor Swift’s Character Die in ‘Amsterdam’?

Taylor Swift is headed to the big screen — a place she knows all too well. Swift is featured in the newly released trailer for David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie, Amsterdam. In one fleeting moment from the trailer, it looks like the pop star bites the dust after getting pushed into traffic. But who does she play in the movie? And does her character really die?
Kevin Smith Says His Prince Documentary May Finally Be Released

Kevin Smith is hopeful that fans will soon see footage from his long-shelved Prince documentary. The Clerks director was originally hired to film the Prince: A Celebration fan festival held in June 2001 at Paisley Park. He was also asked to interview fans about the religious themes on The Rainbow Children, the new Prince album which debuted at the event.
‘RRR’ Launches Oscars Best Picture Campaign

RRR is monumental. Not just as a foreign film, but as a film in general. For those unfamiliar, RRR is an Indian film which tells the story of two actual historical figures living under British rule. While the characters are real, the film is thoroughly embellished. If it wasn’t, we wouldn’t have some of the insane action scenes, the excellent musical numbers, or the expertly choreographed dance sequences.
