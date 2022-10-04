ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Weekly News

City could buy part of old bank building for new Galewood library

The city of Chicago and the Chicago Public Library system are looking to buy a portion of the former U.S. Bank building at 6700 W. North Ave., where Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) hopes to move the Galewood branch library. Since 2010, the current Galewood-Mont Clare branch library has been confined...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes

CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month. 
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Mid-America Real Estate executes sale of service-oriented shopping center in Chicago

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Shops of Beverly, a 100% leased service-oriented shopping center located within the Evergreen Park subregional trade area in the Chicago neighborhood of Beverly. The 21,571-square-foot property was sold to a private buyer. Shops of Beverly houses a...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Several private & public schools, food pantries, Norwood Park Historical Society among NW Side entities receiving microgrants from city; grants listed for 38th, 39th, 41st, 45th wards

Several schools, food pantries and other nonprofit organizations on the Northwest Side are set to receive a portion of the city’s $5 million “microgrants,” which will be shared evenly among the 50 wards. In the 45th Ward, $25,000 is earmarked for the New Hope Community Food Pantry,...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans

Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Union worker Ana Santoyo becomes fourth challenger to Alderman James Gardiner; Santoyo plans to bring a ‘fighting, socialist campaign to Chicago’s 45th Ward’

Union library worker Ana Santoyo launched her 45th Ward aldermanic candidacy at an Oct. 4 rally that earlier in the day Santoyo tweeted would include a “protest of police terror.”. Santoyo, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, becomes the fourth candidate to announce their candidacy against...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce

The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Side Lives

Senior Pastor John Zayas, of Grace and Peace Church was born and raised in Chicago. His church is one of the welcoming hubs for migrants of Chicago. I interviewed Zayas earlier this week while he was coordinating relief efforts for asylum-seeking migrants bused into Chicago from states like Texas and Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
CHICAGO, IL

