Austin Weekly News
City could buy part of old bank building for new Galewood library
The city of Chicago and the Chicago Public Library system are looking to buy a portion of the former U.S. Bank building at 6700 W. North Ave., where Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) hopes to move the Galewood branch library. Since 2010, the current Galewood-Mont Clare branch library has been confined...
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
blockclubchicago.org
Rogers Park Is The 5th Best Place To Live In The United States, According To New Ranking
ROGERS PARK — The city’s northernmost neighborhood is also its best place to live — and one of the best in the country, according to a new ranking. Rogers Park was ranked fifth in the Money.com list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. The...
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month.
Chicago-area residents can apply for $500 per month guaranteed income program
Certain residents in Cook County, Illinois will receive $500 monthly payments for a period of two years under a new pilot program.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
marketplace.org
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
Some Texas migrants find temporary shelter in Rogers Park as Chicago residents help with donations
One migrant said his bus from Texas was supposed to go to Florida but was rerouted to Chicago because of Hurricane Ian.
blockclubchicago.org
Stop Being ‘Combative,’ Work With Feds To End Discrimination In City Planning, South Side Leaders Tell Lightfoot Administration
EAST SIDE — The city has long violated the civil rights of Black and Latino residents by clustering polluters in their communities, federal housing officials determined this year — an “absurd” finding, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. City attorneys have dared the federal government...
rejournals.com
Mid-America Real Estate executes sale of service-oriented shopping center in Chicago
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Shops of Beverly, a 100% leased service-oriented shopping center located within the Evergreen Park subregional trade area in the Chicago neighborhood of Beverly. The 21,571-square-foot property was sold to a private buyer. Shops of Beverly houses a...
nadignewspapers.com
Several private & public schools, food pantries, Norwood Park Historical Society among NW Side entities receiving microgrants from city; grants listed for 38th, 39th, 41st, 45th wards
Several schools, food pantries and other nonprofit organizations on the Northwest Side are set to receive a portion of the city’s $5 million “microgrants,” which will be shared evenly among the 50 wards. In the 45th Ward, $25,000 is earmarked for the New Hope Community Food Pantry,...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
nadignewspapers.com
Union worker Ana Santoyo becomes fourth challenger to Alderman James Gardiner; Santoyo plans to bring a ‘fighting, socialist campaign to Chicago’s 45th Ward’
Union library worker Ana Santoyo launched her 45th Ward aldermanic candidacy at an Oct. 4 rally that earlier in the day Santoyo tweeted would include a “protest of police terror.”. Santoyo, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, becomes the fourth candidate to announce their candidacy against...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
Austin Weekly News
Two Sisters closes Austin restaurant and eyes e-commerce
The restaurant associated with Two Sisters Catering, 4800 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago, quietly closed for business this summer. As she clears out the restaurant her business called home for more than a year, owner Veah Larde is reflecting on the reasons behind the decision to shutter her carryout restaurant and contemplating plans for the future.
Austin Weekly News
West Side Lives
Senior Pastor John Zayas, of Grace and Peace Church was born and raised in Chicago. His church is one of the welcoming hubs for migrants of Chicago. I interviewed Zayas earlier this week while he was coordinating relief efforts for asylum-seeking migrants bused into Chicago from states like Texas and Arizona.
Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
