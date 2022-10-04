ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Parson and Vandeven visit Eugene school district

EUGENE, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson and Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven met students and staff Wednesday while touring the Cole County R-V School District. As Parson toured the school, he made stops in the cafeteria, the school gymnasium, an art class and the school's welding and woodworking shop. The...
EUGENE, MO
abc17news.com

One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was injured and another was arrested following a shooting Tuesday night at Fort Leonard Wood. The injured person was treated by paramedics before being flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. The person who was arrested is being held at the Pulaski County jail. The...
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
abc17news.com

Breaking down how frost forms

Temperatures are finally starting to fall as Mid-Missouri heads deeper into fall. Multiple cold fronts heading into the second half of this week will lead to winds returning back out of the north cooling overnight lows back towards the mid to lower 30s. This will lead to many parts of Central Missouri seeing the first frost event of Fall 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Cordeiro accounts for 4 TDs, San Jose State routs UNLV 40-7

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro accounted for four touchdowns to lead San Jose State to a 40-7 rout of UNLV. Cordeiro was 18-of-27 passing for 230 yards and added 109 yards on the ground with touchdown runs from 10 and 15 yards. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Mazotti stretched the San Jose State (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) lead to 33-0 midway through the third quarter. Mazotti finished with seven catches for a career-high 100 yards. Cameron Friel threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Senika McKie late in the third quarter for UNLV (4-2, 2-1).
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
abc17news.com

Tracking a big cool down overnight, chilly Friday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the low to mid-40s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. EXTENDED: Most areas across Mid-Missouri are dry with partial cloud cover overnight. We drop into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning, and we can expect a gusty night as winds pick up to 20-25 mph. Tomorrow afternoon is about 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A couple clouds are possible, but we'll be in for a chilly night as things clear out and we dip below 50 after sunset. Lows fall into the low to mid-30s on Saturday morning, and widespread frost is expected. A Freeze Watch is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 24 overnight Friday into Saturday. The weekend looks beautiful with temperatures reaching the lower 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Next week is warmer to start with highs in the upper 70s Monday through Wednesday, and a chance for rain between Tuesday and Wednesday as a front rolls through the region. Rain amounts will be around 0.25" or so, but we cool down again into the mid-60s by Thursday. A shot of cooler air is expected into next weekend with frost possible once again.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy