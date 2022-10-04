Read full article on original website
middlesboronews.com
Medicare cuts could impact senior care
Kentucky home health leaders are expressing deep concern over proposed Medicare cuts to essential senior care services, which they estimate will have an $18 million impact to Medicare home health in Kentucky next year. They are asking Congress to halt the action. The Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare says a...
middlesboronews.com
Nearly 3,000 crashes with deer reported in 2021
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an annual Antler Alert to remind drivers that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived, since about half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving...
middlesboronews.com
Many factors play into oral health
While brushing your teeth is important to maintaining good oral health, dental-health experts say it’s not the only thing responsible for poor oral health, especially when it comes to children in Appalachia, where sugar is usually blamed. “It’s a common misconception that consuming sugary foods and beverages is the...
