FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Explains How Los Angeles Lakers Could Get Victor Wembanyama, But They Must Send Him To The New Orleans Pelicans
Victor Wembanyama is generally viewed as the best prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. There's no doubt that he's already managed to impress analysts and fans with his recent performance against the G-League Ignite, and he will have another opportunity to face them today. LeBron James is clearly one of...
NOLA.com
Jose Alvarado and Zion Williamson lead Pelicans to preseason win over Pistons
Early in the second quarter, Jose Alvarado connected on a deep 3-pointer from the left wing. The shot, which put New Orleans ahead by four points, prompted the home crowd to chant “JO-SE, JO-SE, JO-SE!”. In his first game at Smoothie King Center since the Pelicans’ first-round playoff series...
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Mike Breen Thanks Walt Frazier, Knicks For 'Unbelievable Kindness'
Breen, the New York Knicks' renowned play-by-play man lost his possessions in a massive fire but his listeners and partner have come through.
This Knicks-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To New York
The NBA is all about capitalizing on opportunities. Right now, plenty of front offices around the NBA are eyeing the same opportunity. Specifically, we’re talking about the opportunity to draft one of Victor Wembenyama or Scoot Henderson. Either of those prodigious talents has the potential to change a franchise’s...
NBA
ESPN's Andrew Lopez on preseason, Zion excitement | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez to talk about his experience covering the preseason game in Chicago, the Zion Williamson fandom ramping up, what he looks forward to with future player rotations, and reasons to get excited about the depth of the team going forward.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Nuggets (10.07.22)
This evening the Bulls welcome the Denver Nuggets to the Windy City with both squads looking to bounce back after opening preseason losses. Denver fell at home to Oklahoma City, 112-101, Monday, while the Bulls stumbled out of the gates early, falling behind by as many as 19-points before furiously rallying late, only to still come up short against New Orleans, 129-125, Tuesday at the United Center.
LeBron James expresses interest in owning NBA franchise in Las Vegas
The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns faced off in a preseason game last night inside the T-Mobile arena. During the post-game interview, James let NBA Commissioner Adam Silver know his interest in owning a Las Vegas team.
NBA
Awardco to Create Rewards Program for Utah Jazz Season Ticket Holders
New Partner Signs Multi-Year Agreement to be Exclusive Jazz Sponsor in the Employee Rewards and Recognition Category and Presenting Sponsor of Season Ticket Members. Awardco and the Utah Jazz announced today a multi-year, exclusive partnership that will result in a rewards program for season ticket holders and corporate partners as well as a “Recognize the Good” public program to honor individuals in the community who have demonstrated goodwill through acts of kindness, charitable service and positive effort.
NBA
Suns Steal Preseason Game 2 in Sin City
Preseason Basketball is about taking inventory of your team’s identity—looking at the cards you’ve been dealt and figuring out your best hand(s)—if you will. In their second preseason matchup, the Lakers had a straight, but Phoenix threw down a full house in the final quarter, defeating Los Angeles 119-115.
NBA
Hawks to Tip Off Season with ‘Opening Night Presented by State Farm®’ on Oct. 19
All Fans in Attendance will Receive A Free T-shirt Courtesy of State Farm; Limited Tickets Remain at Hawks.com/Tickets. State Farm Teams Up with the Hawks to Host a Pep Rally at William Walker Recreation Center on Monday, Oct. 17. ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2022-23 NBA regular...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/6/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 6, 2022. Gus Kattengell on preseason win, enthusiasm for the team | Pelicans Podcast. Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by the new studio host of the Pelicans radio...
NBA
Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks - Game-Worn Association Edition Jersey - 2021 NBA Finals
The NBA and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a jersey worn during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, by #22 Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton wore this Association Edition jersey during the Bucks'...
NBA
New Start Time for Wine and Gold Scrimmage at the Wolstein Center on Saturday
In support of the Cleveland Guardians exciting postseason weekend, the Cavs Wine & Gold Scrimmage at the CSU Wolstein Center, home of the Cleveland Charge, on Saturday, October 8th will now begin at 11:00 a.m., giving fans the opportunity to cheer on both teams. Doors to the scrimmage will open to the public at 10:00 a.m.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Suns Preseason 10-5-22
The Lakers continue their 2022-23 preseason with a Wednesday evening contest against Phoenix in Las Vegas. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch on Spectrum SportsNet or NBA TV. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. AD DOUBLE-DOUBLES IN 16 MINUTES. In L.A.’s...
