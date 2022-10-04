This evening the Bulls welcome the Denver Nuggets to the Windy City with both squads looking to bounce back after opening preseason losses. Denver fell at home to Oklahoma City, 112-101, Monday, while the Bulls stumbled out of the gates early, falling behind by as many as 19-points before furiously rallying late, only to still come up short against New Orleans, 129-125, Tuesday at the United Center.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO