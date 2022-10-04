ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBA

ESPN's Andrew Lopez on preseason, Zion excitement | Pelicans Podcast

Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez to talk about his experience covering the preseason game in Chicago, the Zion Williamson fandom ramping up, what he looks forward to with future player rotations, and reasons to get excited about the depth of the team going forward.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Nuggets (10.07.22)

This evening the Bulls welcome the Denver Nuggets to the Windy City with both squads looking to bounce back after opening preseason losses. Denver fell at home to Oklahoma City, 112-101, Monday, while the Bulls stumbled out of the gates early, falling behind by as many as 19-points before furiously rallying late, only to still come up short against New Orleans, 129-125, Tuesday at the United Center.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Awardco to Create Rewards Program for Utah Jazz Season Ticket Holders

New Partner Signs Multi-Year Agreement to be Exclusive Jazz Sponsor in the Employee Rewards and Recognition Category and Presenting Sponsor of Season Ticket Members. Awardco and the Utah Jazz announced today a multi-year, exclusive partnership that will result in a rewards program for season ticket holders and corporate partners as well as a “Recognize the Good” public program to honor individuals in the community who have demonstrated goodwill through acts of kindness, charitable service and positive effort.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Suns Steal Preseason Game 2 in Sin City

Preseason Basketball is about taking inventory of your team’s identity—looking at the cards you’ve been dealt and figuring out your best hand(s)—if you will. In their second preseason matchup, the Lakers had a straight, but Phoenix threw down a full house in the final quarter, defeating Los Angeles 119-115.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/6/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 6, 2022. Gus Kattengell on preseason win, enthusiasm for the team | Pelicans Podcast. Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by the new studio host of the Pelicans radio...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Suns Preseason 10-5-22

The Lakers continue their 2022-23 preseason with a Wednesday evening contest against Phoenix in Las Vegas. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch on Spectrum SportsNet or NBA TV. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. AD DOUBLE-DOUBLES IN 16 MINUTES. In L.A.’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA

