Disney Plus PS5 app finally lets you stream in 4K HDR

The Disney Plus PS5 app has been relaunched to stream content at 4K HDR (High-Dynamic Range) quality.

Until now, anyone using their Disney Plus sign-up on PlayStation 5 was actually running a PS4 version of the app. This meant that it couldn't display content in 4K and was limited to 1080p playback. But following this update, users can now download a native Disney Plus PS5 app that's able to take advantage of the full 4K HDR resolution. This means you can catch up on Andor , She-Hulk, and the new Hocus Pocus sequel at their best (so long as you've got a screen capable of showing 4K, anyway).

As noted in the official press release by EVP of product and design for Disney Streaming, Jerrell Jimerson, "a key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance Disney+ for PlayStation 5 users. The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

