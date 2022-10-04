ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Plus PS5 app finally lets you stream in 4K HDR

By Benjamin Abbott
 3 days ago
The Disney Plus PS5 app has been relaunched to stream content at 4K HDR (High-Dynamic Range) quality.

Until now, anyone using their Disney Plus sign-up on PlayStation 5 was actually running a PS4 version of the app. This meant that it couldn't display content in 4K and was limited to 1080p playback. But following this update, users can now download a native Disney Plus PS5 app that's able to take advantage of the full 4K HDR resolution. This means you can catch up on Andor , She-Hulk, and the new Hocus Pocus sequel at their best (so long as you've got a screen capable of showing 4K, anyway).

Don't have a subscription yet and want the best Disney Plus offer? Now that the free trial is no more (RIP), your cheapest option is a standard monthly membership . Short of getting the service for free with internet or phone contracts like Verizon in the USA or O2 in the UK , it's the least expensive choice right now.

As noted in the official press release by EVP of product and design for Disney Streaming, Jerrell Jimerson, "a key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance Disney+ for PlayStation 5 users. The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

Naturally, you'll need to have a Disney Plus membership to access all that content. We've listed the cheapest offers below, but you can find more via our guide to Disney Plus bundles . As for whether it's worth your time in the first place, don't miss our Disney Plus review .

Need to upgrade your setup? Check out the best gaming TVs . It's worth getting recommendations now so you're ready for when the Black Friday OLED TV deals arrive in November. As for what to watch with your fancy new panel, don't miss the 30 best movies on Disney Plus .

