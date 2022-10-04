Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How to Watch Every 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episode
Gather your family on your pink living room sofa, it is once again the best time of the year. No, we don’t mean Halloween, or “spooky season”, we mean the release of the next installment of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror. This annual television event, which is highly anticipated by the show’s dedicated, multi-generational fans, has been a regular part of the series for the past 33 seasons. For years the writers have parodied horror media with their classic comedy style, poking fun at short stories and the top film releases of the year at the expense of America’s favorite cartoon family who endures significantly more violence in the annual horror-themed releases. With the 34th edition of the series’ spooky installments, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror is doing something that the series has never done before this year, upping the ante in a way that their fans will surely appreciate.
Collider
Where to Stream 'The Mole'
With Y2K fashion and early 2000s trends coming back into style, so are the television shows of the decade, including the wildly fun unscripted reality competition shows such as The Mole. Originally hosted by Anderson Cooper back in the golden age of reality television, also known as the 2000s, The Mole was a five-season series of complex espionage-style competition that included risky or “extreme” physical challenges like bungee jumping or tight rope walking, solving perplexing puzzles, taking high stakes tests and attempting to make it through to the end where quite a lot of money was on the line. The series followed twelve strangers from an array of diverse backgrounds as they traveled around the world competing in challenges in order to add money to the pot of final winnings. As competitors are eliminated at the end of every episode, the last person standing with the highest score wins the lot. While it sounds simple enough it is executed with a devious twist: there is a mole hidden among them, sabotaging their plans and missions every step of the way, and trying to make the final winnings as little as possible. The twelve strangers must work together as a team while also being unable to truly trust one another. Tensions rise as the competitors argue, form secret alliances, and try to weed out who the undermining secret operative among them could be.
Collider
'Wednesday' is Dead Serious in New Image from Netflix Series
Things are getting spooky on Twitter, where Netflix recently dropped a new photo for their upcoming series, Wednesday. Giving fans an update of the countdown until the Addams’ family kiddo gets her own telling, the streamer cheekily wrote “7 more Wednesdays until Wednesday,” teasing the show’s release on November 23. While it may be after the official Halloween season, we’re sure those who like to keep the tricks and treats going all the way up until Thanksgiving will be happy to mark the holiday’s finale with this one.
Collider
First 'Good Omens' Season 2 Poster Teases Something Going Down in the Up
Looks like the battle against Armageddon isn't over quite yet: Prime Video has released the first poster for season two of Good Omens, the hit series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name. Distributed to fans at this year's Good Omens New York City Comic Con panel, the new poster features David Tennant's demon Crowley and Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale, teasing that "something is going down in the up," though what that means, no one knows yet, as details for season two are scarce. The two are back to back against a heavenly sky, their respective wings curled around each other for a bit of contrasting chaos.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Mila Kunis Recounts the 'That '90s Show' Scene That Made Her Incredibly Nervous
Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.
Collider
'The Winchesters' Could Feature Some Familiar Faces From 'Supernatural'
It sounds like some Supernatural fans will have their prayers answered as Jensen and Daneel Ackles, two of the minds behind the celebrated show’s prequel series, The Winchesters, are hoping to bring some familiar faces back in time to 1972. But, don’t get too excited yet. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the power couple said that they’ve discussed future possibilities with co-creator Robbie Thompson, and have agreed that “if there is any opportunity to bring anybody back from the mothership, we will absolutely do so. We will write to that.” At this moment in time, Jensen Ackles revealed that there are “names that are on that table,” and that it’s just a matter of dropping them into the storyline in a way “that makes sense.”
Collider
How To Watch Mike Flanagan's 'The Midnight Club'
As a subscription service, Netflix often produces its highest quantity of content around specific holiday seasons. During the Christmas period, for example, Netflix has, in recent years, become somewhat famous for their original movie releases celebrating the yuletide chapter. However, it is Halloween that arguably takes the prize for the most Netflix-friendly season, with many original releases landing in the month of October. This year Netflix has pulled out all the stops in its quest to be the go-to destination for spooky content, and one such release which has garnered much attention is The Midnight Club.
Collider
'The Wonder': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Pilling up one credit after the next, Florence Pugh has been involved in multiple highly-anticipated projects over the last few years. From Black Widow to Don't Worry Darling, the actress has shown her versatility whenever eyeing her next role and has maintained her attention-grabbing skills on screen untarnished. Following the release of the Olivia Wilde film, Pugh's next project to come out is her interpretation of Elizabeth ("Lib") Wright in The Wonder. Directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio, this project is an adaptation to the screen of Emma Donoghue's novel set in the 1850s. Years after her breakout role in the period drama Lady Macbeth, the lead actress returns to her roots playing a British nurse tasked with uncovering how an Irish girl has survived months without having food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
What's the Deal with Daredevil's New Suit in 'She-Hulk'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.Ever since Charlie Cox made his triumphant return as a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been waiting for more Daredevil in the MCU. The Daredevil series on Netflix was a fan favorite and the highlight of the Marvel shows made for that service between 2015 and 2019. In this week’s episode of She-Hulk, we finally get Daredevil back in all of his glory, no longer restricted to a brief cameo or a passing reference. The only major difference being that this time around he has a different suit. Instead of his traditional red and black, Matt Murdock is rocking some yellow — or, as Jen (Tatiana Maslany) puts it, ketchup and mustard.
Collider
‘Hellraiser’: How Does the Reboot Compare to the Original?
In 1987, horror master Clive Barker took over the director’s chair to adapt his novel The Hellbound Heart. Hellraiser quickly became one of the most influential horror movies of the 1980s, spawning a profitable franchise of movies, comic books, and merchandising. After 35 years and nine mostly forgettable sequels, Hellraiser is getting a reboot on Hulu, with David Bruckner (The Ritual, The Night House) taking the helm over the franchise. While the Hellraiser reboot makes an effort to stand on its own, comparisons with Barker’s original film are inevitable. So, now that Hellraiser is available on Hulu, it is time to discuss which version better captures the horror of The Hellbound Heart and the Cenobites.
Collider
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Italian Dubbed Trailer Makes Chris Pratt's Accent Sound Even Worse by Comparison
Illumination and Universal Pictures' highly anticipated animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie brings an entire beloved world to the big screen in 2023. During this year's New York Comic-Con, the first teaser trailer was shared with attendees before being released online. While the animation is gorgeous, and the enormity of Super Mario Bros.'s reach looks promising, there's still something that just isn't quite reaching its full potential. Following the NYCC release, an official Italian dubbed trailer began to circulate that helped put our finger on it.
Collider
Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' Adds Retta, Molly Bernard & More as Production Begins
Richard Linklater's latest movie, Hitman, has begun production. Joining leads Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the film are three new additions to the cast; Retta, Austin Amelio, and Molly Bernard. Deadline reports that filming on the action comedy has commenced in New Orleans. Based on a non-fiction Texas Monthly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Werewolf By Night' Review: A Marvel Fan's Gateway Drug Into Horror
While Disney is currently thriving with the release of their latest spooky sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, and will see the impending release of Hulu’s Hellraiser on the Disney-owned streamer soon, rarely has the company taken a stab (no pun intended) directly at the horror genre. For the most part, Disney — and Marvel, as it continues to loop itself into their theme parks and streaming services — has remained clean of the blood and guts that come with the Halloween season… until now.
Collider
'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Delivers a Career-Best Performance
As one character states to Mila Kunis’ Ani at one point in Luckiest Girl Alive, “an approximation of honesty doesn’t make the cut.” It’s true. Sometimes you can only get your point across if you’re bold in how you tell your story. Throughout its entire runtime, the Netflix movie takes this statement and runs with it, and surprises you at every turn making creative decisions. True, they’re not always decisions that make for a comfortable watch, but its ruthless drive to go where it needs to go is one of this movie's strongest qualities.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2': Louis Partridge Teases Tewkesbury's Evolution
Louis Partridge has teased an exciting new transition for Tewkesbury in the next installment of Netflix's enigma epic Enola Holmes 2. The film sees Stranger Things sensation Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, as the younger - and slightly cooler - sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin). After discovering their mother is missing, Enola embarks on her own journey of sleuthing supremacy as she attempts to track her mother down, help young Lord Tewkesbury who she meets on her travels all whilst outwitting her brothers in the process.
Comments / 0