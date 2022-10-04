ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
Central Florida families displaced by Hurricane Ian offered discounted room rates

ORLANDO, Fla. — With FEMA beginning to set up areas for displaced families across Central Florida, one hotel owner says he is trying to do his part to help where he can. So far nearly 200 hotel rooms across Central Florida are being occupied at hotels owned by the IHRMC Group, and company officials say the opportunity to do so will last at least for the next month.
Changes coming to I-4 & US-17/92

Following the completion of the Interstate-4 Ultimate project, FDOT has set its sights on other I-4 plans, north and south of the project. FDOT plans to improve sight distance at the I-4 east ramp to US-17/92. Truck drivers say it's difficult to see where to go on the exit ramp.
DeLand couple deals with flooding from the St. Johns River.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — People working and living along the St. Johns River said the flooding seen after Ian is something they have never witnessed. Kevin Oakes has lived along the river for about ten years and said it’s part of the deal if you live on the water, and he expected this to happen.
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
Orlando FreeFall to be taken down after Tyre Sampson's death

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando FreeFall, the 430-foot tall drop tower attraction on International Drive, will be torn down, its ride operators announced Thursday. Orlando FreeFall attraction on International Drive to be torn down. Orlando Slingshot, the ride's operator, made the announcement Thursday. The decision comes several months after...
Ian wipes out Crabby Joe's, leaves staff unemployed

Hurricane Ian was not kind to the Daytona Beach Shores institution Crabby Joe’s. The back half of the restaurant and pier were hurled into the sea during the storm. While all the employees are now out of a job, many are stepping up to help them through fundraising and lending a helping hand.
New fitness craze has locals jumping for joy

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long day at work Tammye Harris is buckled in and ready to fly. “I just like the movements and the freedom to do different things. It’s not going to hurt as long as you trust the bungee,” said Tammye Harris, a 65-year-old bungee fitness athlete.
