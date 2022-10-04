Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
mynews13.com
Seminole County residents seek storm recovery assistance at FEMA mobile site
GENEVA, Fla. — Seminole County officials report the flooding at Lake Harney has crested, but not before water, 6 feet deep in places, had time to wash out homes, leaving many neighborhoods only accessible by boat. On Wednesday, FEMA opened its mobile registration site hoping to get people easier...
mynews13.com
Residents on high alert as Lake Toho water levels continue to rise
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Osceola County leaders ask residents to remain on high alert as Lake Toho continues to rise, which could impact some Osceola County neighborhoods. Water levels at Lake Toho are expected to peak Friday, while levels at East Lake Toho will continue to rise. The rising...
mynews13.com
Homeowners facing rising water, flooding near homes along St. Johns River
Many areas of Central Florida that saw flash flooding have seen the water go down. But all that water has to go somewhere, and people who live along major bodies of water all that water flows into are now seeing the water rise. What You Need To Know. Much of...
mynews13.com
Central Florida families displaced by Hurricane Ian offered discounted room rates
ORLANDO, Fla. — With FEMA beginning to set up areas for displaced families across Central Florida, one hotel owner says he is trying to do his part to help where he can. So far nearly 200 hotel rooms across Central Florida are being occupied at hotels owned by the IHRMC Group, and company officials say the opportunity to do so will last at least for the next month.
mynews13.com
Changes coming to I-4 & US-17/92
Following the completion of the Interstate-4 Ultimate project, FDOT has set its sights on other I-4 plans, north and south of the project. FDOT plans to improve sight distance at the I-4 east ramp to US-17/92. Truck drivers say it's difficult to see where to go on the exit ramp.
mynews13.com
DeLand couple deals with flooding from the St. Johns River.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — People working and living along the St. Johns River said the flooding seen after Ian is something they have never witnessed. Kevin Oakes has lived along the river for about ten years and said it’s part of the deal if you live on the water, and he expected this to happen.
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
mynews13.com
Orlando FreeFall to be taken down after Tyre Sampson's death
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando FreeFall, the 430-foot tall drop tower attraction on International Drive, will be torn down, its ride operators announced Thursday. Orlando FreeFall attraction on International Drive to be torn down. Orlando Slingshot, the ride's operator, made the announcement Thursday. The decision comes several months after...
mynews13.com
Ian wipes out Crabby Joe's, leaves staff unemployed
Hurricane Ian was not kind to the Daytona Beach Shores institution Crabby Joe’s. The back half of the restaurant and pier were hurled into the sea during the storm. While all the employees are now out of a job, many are stepping up to help them through fundraising and lending a helping hand.
mynews13.com
"We Have a Winner!": Florida Strawberry Festival theme announced for 2023
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Officials at the Florida Strawberry Festival announced their theme for the event's 88th year Tuesday. "We Have a Winner!" will be the new theme for next year's Florida Strawberry Festival. Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis said the theme points to a recent win in...
mynews13.com
Deputy, 21, was shot accidentally by fellow deputy while serving a warrant in Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane has died after an early-morning shooting Tuesday. According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. in the Foxtown South area of Polk City. The shooting happened as four deputies were serving a warrant...
mynews13.com
New fitness craze has locals jumping for joy
ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long day at work Tammye Harris is buckled in and ready to fly. “I just like the movements and the freedom to do different things. It’s not going to hurt as long as you trust the bungee,” said Tammye Harris, a 65-year-old bungee fitness athlete.
