Local researchers monitor the health of estuarine ecosystem
After the passing of Hurricane Ian, researchers are paying close attention to water quality metrics off the coast. Byron Toothman is a researcher for the North Carolina Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve. He constantly monitors things like salinity, pH, and temperature. If some of these levels get too...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
NC Read To Achieve summer camps did little for struggling young readers, report says
One in four of North Carolina’s third graders were held back or assigned to special reading classes this year because they couldn’t read at grade level, a new Read To Achieve report says. And the summer reading camps designed to help them catch up did little good, a...
Report: NC rivers polluted with high amounts of toxic chemicals from industrial facilities
The report, released by NCPIRG on Tuesday, found that North Carolina has the highest levels in the country of toxic pollutants that are linked to developmental delays. Nitrates accounted for more than 90% of those toxins by weight, mostly from animal processing plants and petroleum refiners. Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp...
Election 2022 Questions: How to vote by mail in NC
BPR is answering listener queries about voting in this Fall’s election. . This week's question comes from Madison of Weaverville who wants to know if voting by mail is an option during the November 8th election. The short answer is Yes! To find out more we asked Buncombe County’s...
Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options
The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
