ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

Related
whqr.org

Local researchers monitor the health of estuarine ecosystem

After the passing of Hurricane Ian, researchers are paying close attention to water quality metrics off the coast. Byron Toothman is a researcher for the North Carolina Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve. He constantly monitors things like salinity, pH, and temperature. If some of these levels get too...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
whqr.org

Election 2022 Questions: How to vote by mail in NC

BPR is answering listener queries about voting in this Fall’s election.  . This week's question comes from Madison of Weaverville who wants to know if voting by mail is an option during the November 8th election. The short answer is Yes! To find out more we asked Buncombe County’s...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Bleak scores and high demand mark North Carolina's virtual school options

The latest test scores brought more evidence that online education doesn’t work well for most students, whether they’re in virtual charter schools or online academies created by school districts during the pandemic. But state officials say virtual classes remain in high demand with some families. North Carolina’s two...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy