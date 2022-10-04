Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Restricts Tailgating for Baylor Game
West Virginia University recently released information regarding the contest against the Baylor Bears on October 13th. Within this information, parking was announced to begin at 5 p.m. That only gives fans two hours to tailgate prior to the game. Many fans are baffled at this information, pleading that it is...
wvsportsnow.com
On This Day: Mountaineers Post Shutout in Backyard Brawl Win During 75th Season
West Virginia may not have won the return of the Backyard Brawl at the start of this season, but the Mountaineers have had their share of great moments in the history of the rivalry. One of those big wins for WVU over Pitt happened on this day 55 years ago.
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Who Deserves More Blame Between Neal Brown, Shane Lyons?
Whenever a program is struggling, there’s often more than one person to blame. That’s really true in any situation, company or organization too. But when it comes to the state of the West Virginia football program, many fans seem interested in throwing most of the blame one way more than the other.
2022 Marks Sweet Reunion for Two WVU Basketball Players
Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson have been friends since the second grade. Now, they're teammates finishing out college together.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Going Back to Basics During Bye Week
Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are heading into what the veteran head coach called a “pseudo bye week.”. After receiving the latter part of the weekend and Monday off following the loss to Texas, West Virginia held practices Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mountaineers will next begin prep for Baylor on Friday, scratching the normal procedure of Brown allowing his players to have free reign for a few days when there is no upcoming game on the schedule.
Metro News
Matthews out to make the most of return to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his first and only season at Washington, Emmitt Matthews would often hear from his younger sister Ahmani. Both were students at West Virginia before Matthews transferred to UW in April 2021, allowing him to play within one hour of his hometown of Tacoma, where he had been more than 2,600 miles from in Morgantown.
wvsportsnow.com
Single Game Tickets, Bundle Packages Available for WVU Men’s Basketball Games
With a new season fast approaching, WVU is now selling tickets for men’s basketball non conference home games and a couple packages that include key Big 12 matchups. Fresh off his Basketball Hall of Fame status, head coach Bob Huggins is feeling optimistic about his team having a better this season this year, which may make getting tickets as soon as possible a priority.
Competition and Toughness Highlight WVU Preseason Practice
The Mountaineers are buying in to Huggins' style of play
voiceofmotown.com
Holgorsen and Brown: On The Same Sinking Ship
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Houston Cougars had aspirations of being the second Group of 5 team to make it to the College Football Playoffs, and the West Virginia Mountaineers had high aspirations themselves with incoming Quarterback JT Daniels of being a darkhorse in the Big 12 this year. Going into week 6, those hopes are dead as a doornail.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 G Bryce Lindsay to Visit West Virginia Next Weekend
Recently offered 2023 guard Bryce Lindsay has announced on social media that he will visit West Virginia next weekend, Oct. 13-14. Lindsay is a 3-star out of Baltimore and currently attends IMG Academy in Florida. WVU’s coaching staff has been in contact with Lindsay (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) since he de-committed...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball G Kedrian Johnson Sees Improved Work Ethic with Team
West Virginia returning guard Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson feels there’s a big difference between last year’s team to this year’s. Johnson is entering his fifth year of college and has nine new teammates this season with WVU. “The difference is how we bound off the court...
voiceofmotown.com
The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
WDTV
Stepping into the path to success
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines. Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 5
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Morgantown woman admits to role in Michigan to West Virginia drug ring
A Morgantown woman has admitted to her role in a drug ring that trafficked large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from Detroit, Michigan to West Virginia.
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
WDTV
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
WTOP
Fall colors already emerging in Western Md. and West Virginia
The fall foliage season is well underway in the mountains west of Washington, and the next few weeks will be optimal time for leaf peepers. But inside the Capital Beltway, we’ll have to wait a while longer. The latest fall foliage report shows Garrett County, Maryland, and the West...
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
