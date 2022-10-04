ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Restricts Tailgating for Baylor Game

West Virginia University recently released information regarding the contest against the Baylor Bears on October 13th. Within this information, parking was announced to begin at 5 p.m. That only gives fans two hours to tailgate prior to the game. Many fans are baffled at this information, pleading that it is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Poll: Who Deserves More Blame Between Neal Brown, Shane Lyons?

Whenever a program is struggling, there’s often more than one person to blame. That’s really true in any situation, company or organization too. But when it comes to the state of the West Virginia football program, many fans seem interested in throwing most of the blame one way more than the other.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Texas State
City
Troy, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Morgantown, WV
Football
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Going Back to Basics During Bye Week

Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are heading into what the veteran head coach called a “pseudo bye week.”. After receiving the latter part of the weekend and Monday off following the loss to Texas, West Virginia held practices Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mountaineers will next begin prep for Baylor on Friday, scratching the normal procedure of Brown allowing his players to have free reign for a few days when there is no upcoming game on the schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Matthews out to make the most of return to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his first and only season at Washington, Emmitt Matthews would often hear from his younger sister Ahmani. Both were students at West Virginia before Matthews transferred to UW in April 2021, allowing him to play within one hour of his hometown of Tacoma, where he had been more than 2,600 miles from in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Single Game Tickets, Bundle Packages Available for WVU Men’s Basketball Games

With a new season fast approaching, WVU is now selling tickets for men’s basketball non conference home games and a couple packages that include key Big 12 matchups. Fresh off his Basketball Hall of Fame status, head coach Bob Huggins is feeling optimistic about his team having a better this season this year, which may make getting tickets as soon as possible a priority.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
voiceofmotown.com

Holgorsen and Brown: On The Same Sinking Ship

Morgantown, West Virginia – The Houston Cougars had aspirations of being the second Group of 5 team to make it to the College Football Playoffs, and the West Virginia Mountaineers had high aspirations themselves with incoming Quarterback JT Daniels of being a darkhorse in the Big 12 this year. Going into week 6, those hopes are dead as a doornail.
HOUSTON, TX
wvsportsnow.com

2023 G Bryce Lindsay to Visit West Virginia Next Weekend

Recently offered 2023 guard Bryce Lindsay has announced on social media that he will visit West Virginia next weekend, Oct. 13-14. Lindsay is a 3-star out of Baltimore and currently attends IMG Academy in Florida. WVU’s coaching staff has been in contact with Lindsay (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) since he de-committed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball G Kedrian Johnson Sees Improved Work Ethic with Team

West Virginia returning guard Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson feels there’s a big difference between last year’s team to this year’s. Johnson is entering his fifth year of college and has nine new teammates this season with WVU. “The difference is how we bound off the court...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wvu Football#Jayhawks#Group
WDTV

Stepping into the path to success

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines. Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOP

Fall colors already emerging in Western Md. and West Virginia

The fall foliage season is well underway in the mountains west of Washington, and the next few weeks will be optimal time for leaf peepers. But inside the Capital Beltway, we’ll have to wait a while longer. The latest fall foliage report shows Garrett County, Maryland, and the West...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy