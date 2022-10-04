Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are heading into what the veteran head coach called a “pseudo bye week.”. After receiving the latter part of the weekend and Monday off following the loss to Texas, West Virginia held practices Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mountaineers will next begin prep for Baylor on Friday, scratching the normal procedure of Brown allowing his players to have free reign for a few days when there is no upcoming game on the schedule.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO